Street Fighter 6 editions & pre-order bonuses

Stuck on which Street Fighter 6 edition you want to pick up? Our quick guide will run through each version Capcom offers and any pre-order bonuses.

Having multiple editions of a game can give players a headache as it leaves you unsure of which edition to pick up. Capcom has made it so that Street Fighter 6 players will be fighting their indecision, as well as other characters, where editions are concerned.

Street Fighter 6 has several avenues for players and fans to go down ahead of launch. There’s something for everyone, from the game’s Standard Edition to the full-on Collector’s Edition.

For more information, read on as we take a deep dive into the title’s different offerings.

Contents

Standard Edition ($59.99 / £54.99)

Capcom

If you’re a no-nonsense sort of player who wants Street Fighter 6 and nothing more, then the Standard Edition might be the one for you.

Full game

Deluxe Edition ($84.99 /£79.99)

If a desire to enjoy Street Fighter 6 long-term is your overall goal, then the Deluxe Edition is highly worth your consideration.

Full game

Year 1 Character Pass 4 additional characters 4 additional characters’ colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10 Purchase bonus: 4,200 Drive Tickets



Ultimate Edition ($104.99 / £99.99)

As the name on the tin says, this is the Ultimate Edition. This is for hardcore Street Fighter 6 fans who want all the bells and whistles attached. See more for what’s included in the game’s Ultimate Edition.

Full Game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass 4 additional characters 4 additional characters’ colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10 4 additional characters’ costume: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10) 4 additional characters’ costume: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10) 2 additional stages Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets



Street Fighter 6 Mad Gear ($249.99 / £249.99)

Capcom

If your Street Fighter 6 thirst needs something big to quench it, the Collector’s Edition might deliver the KO blow you’re looking for. This is the biggest and most expensive edition of the lot but for many good reasons.

Full Game

Year 1 Ultimate Pass 4 additional characters 4 additional characters’ colors: Outfit 1 Colors 3-10 4 additional characters’ costume: Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10) 4 additional characters’ costume: Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10) 2 additional stages Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

Mad Gear Box

POP UP PARADE Figures Luke & Kimberly

Artbook

Sticker Set

Figure Diorama Boards

Full Game in SteelBook Packaging

Street Fighter 6 pre-order bonuses

If you’re an eager beaver and get your pre-order in early, then you’ll receive the “Outfit 1 Color 10 for six characters” bonus in Street Fighter 6.

The characters that will be applicable for this promotion are the following: Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6 and its bonuses. For more on the game, check out some of our other guides for the game:

