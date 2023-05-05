Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Street Fighter 6 players on Xbox and PC will be eager to see if the fighting game is arriving on Xbox Game Pass from day one. If you want to know if it’s worth signing up or maintaining your subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Xbox Game Pass offers tons of indie and AAA releases as part of a monthly or annual fee. Not only that, but users can also get some AAA games for free on day one. This is one of the biggest pulls when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, so it’s no surprise that prospective Street Fighter 6 buyers are enquiring about its availability.

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 is set to arrive 7 years after the release of its predecessor. Time may have passed, but SF6 looks to pack a hefty wallop once more. We’ve already seen a bulk of the game modes and its jam-packed roster.

If the thought of Street Fighter 6 is a tantalizing one, then let’s run through whether you can pick it up on Xbox Game Pass or not.

Capcom

Will Street Fighter 6 be on Xbox Game Pass?

It appears as if Street Fighter 6 will not be joining the ranks of Xbox Game Pass. There have been no signs or indications made by Capcom concerning this subject matter. Not only that, but the evidence doesn’t bode well either.

Street Fighter 6’s official page on the Xbox Store only allows users to pre-order or choose their edition. Traditionally games on Xbox Game Pass will have an icon signifying if a game will be on Xbox Game Pass – which SF6 does not.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All things considered, this all points to a definite no in our eyes. It doesn’t mean that Capcom’s fighter won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point though. Many titles wind up on the service later on down the line to give a game a nice little boost.

So, if its status regarding Xbox Game Pass does change, we’ll be sure to update this page and let you know!

That’s everything we know about Xbox Game Pass and any ties to SF6. If you want more hard-hitting news and content for the game, we have more articles to check out:

Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters | 5 things we learned from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta