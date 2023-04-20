Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode

During the Street Fighter 6 showcase, Capcom unveiled more details about World Tour. Here’s everything we know about the single-player mode, so far.

Capcom originally revealed World Tour mode at PlayStation State of Play in June 2022. At the time, the publisher confirmed the single-player offering would allow users to build a custom character and explore a map filled with different locations.

Clearly, this is Capcom’s answer to criticism that Street Fighter V lacked single-player content akin to Mortal Kombat.

Instead of following in MK’s footsteps, though, it seems developers took a page out of NBA 2K’s book with its The City feature. Whatever the case, here’s everything Capcom’s revealed about the new mode, thus far.

Who’s the protagonist in Street Fighter 6 World Tour?

Instead of playing as an existing character, users will build their own hero with a deep customization system referred to as Avatar Creator.

Luke constitutes the avatar’s trainer in Metro City, and Bosch comes into the picture during this time as a classmate and rival. These aren’t the only characters that players can expect to run into while navigating World Tour, though.

What to do in World Tour mode?

While meeting new characters, players can press a button and launch into a battle on the streets. Some fights may even include specific tasks and objectives, which, upon completion, unlock additional rewards and items.

Interestingly, bystanders will crowd around for a better look at the action-packed happenings. The more battles the avatar partakes in, the stronger they’ll get. This will come in handy for leveling up the character’s stats.

World Tour also includes in-game shops that sell wearable gear like hats, shirts, pants, and shoes. Each purchasable item influences the avatar’s style, stats, and characteristics.

Capcom

Because the lineup of available items will change periodically, players may want to get into the habit of regularly checking out the stores.

According to the broadcast, Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode will additionally feature various eateries scattered about. Buying food from such places increases vitality, temporarily boosts stats, and more. Better yet, some items (i.e., Energy Drinks) may prove useful during battle.

Other types of World Tour Missions

Missions obtained via the avatar’s mobile device will further expand the available options. One such mission will take players to Chinatown to learn from the legendary Chun-Li.

Completing Chun-Li’s lessons, as well as those from other iconic characters, will unlock that respective teacher’s Master Action. Using those Master Actions to open boxes or access secret areas will offer players even more to do.

Capcom

Being under the stewardship of classic heroes opens the door for special missions as well, which increases the bond between the avatar and their teacher. Gift-giving serves as another option, though it seems reactions to this behavior may vary.

Finally, users should expect some World Tour NPCs to randomly pop out of the woodwork for an ambush. At that point, the World Tour-exclusive feature “Drive Stall” comes into play, unleashing a brief period where time slows down. Master Actions become more powerful as a result, too.

Street Fighter 6 fans can check out World Tour and more when the title launches on June 2.