Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch?

Street Fighter 6 is gearing up for a big legacy that will be experienced across multiple formats. SF6 is expected to make big waves on the typical platforms, but will it also make a splash on the Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch has been an unbelievable success for the Japanese company and has helped them bounce back from the underwhelming sales of the WiiU. Street Fighter 6 is expected to be another smash hit for Capcom, so a Switch appearance is much sought-after.

The newest iteration of the long-running fighting franchise is incredibly promising and could be a GOTY contender for sure. Its flashy, next-gen graphics look to anchor the highly successful gameplay that Capcom has cultivated over many decades.

Street Fighter 6 will be the backbone of many fighting tournaments for years ahead, but will SF fans be able to tuck into the game on the go?

Capcom

Is Street Fighter 6 on the Nintendo Switch?

Street Fighter 6 will not be on the Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by Capcom themselves. This is surely unfortunate news for those on Nintendo’s handheld phenomenon, but this is the way that many AAA games seem to go with the Switch.

Through trailers and the game’s official website, the Switch is not being advertised as a launch platform. Currently, Street Fighter will only be available to those on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, this doesn’t necessarily represent the game’s future in several years though. For instance, the likes of Mortal Kombat 11 have brutalized their way onto the console over time. This means that Street Fighter 6 could also follow suit at some point.

It’s been rumored for a while that a Nintendo Switch Pro or Switch 2 is in the works, and this would make a port of SF6 much more manageable. We’ll be sure to update this guide if the circumstances take a twist.

In the meantime, we have plenty of other Street Fighter 6 articles for you to get stuck into including guides and original content:

Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters | 5 things we learned from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta | Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass?