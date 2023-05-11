Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay? Cross-platform for PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Street Fighter 6 encourages multiplayer in both local play and online. With Capcom’s next, iconic fighting game set to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, we’re here to answer some questions including if it has crossplay or cross-progression.

It seems that a major release now can’t get away with being asked “Is it crossplay?” or “Is it cross-progression?” For a game like Street Fighter 6, this is almost a given due to how instantly accessible the title is.

You can easily pop Street Fighter 6 on, quickly bash out an Arcade Ladder, and put the controller down straight after. Its pick-up-and-play ease is what makes Street Fighter, and other fighting games, so beloved.

Over 35 years later and the franchise is as popular as ever lead by iconic characters. With all that being said, has Capcom made it so that it can be enjoyed across different platforms?

Capcom

Does Street Fighter 6 have crossplay?

It’s 100% official that Street Fighter 6 includes crossplay! Thousands and even millions of games of Street Fighter 6 will probably happen over the next few years. So it’s imperative that players can hop in and out of games very quickly, and crossplay allows for this.

Crossplay creates the opportunity for larger matchmaking pools, meaning finding a game is quicker. Not only that but there’s also the obvious benefit that you can play with friends. So, if you’re on PlayStation and your friend is on Xbox, crossplay allows you to face off.

Do we know if Street Fighter 6 has cross-progression?

At this moment in time, Capcom has given no indication as to whether or not Street Fighter 6 has cross-progression. Usually by now, devs have addressed such issues in Q&As or general social media exchanges.

However, there has been nothing on the subject just yet. The subject of the game’s beta has been the main topic of discussion close to launch. So, we’ll have to wait and see if Capcom reveals any additional information after the bet is concluded.

This is everything we know about Street Fighter 6 and crossplay and cross-progression. If you want even more knowledge when it comes to the beat em’ up title, here are more guides:

