All Tekken 8 editions & pre-order bonuses

Tekken 8 is gearing up for a January 2024 release which means it’s up for pre-order and a bunch of bonuses. Here’s a guide explaining all Tekken 8 editions available including its pre-order bonuses.

The latest title from Bandai Namco’s highly successful fighting franchise, Tekken 8, is almost here and continues with what Tekken 7 left off in 2015. The game will release almost eight years after Tekken 7, making it the first title of the franchise specifically made for the current-gen consoles and PCs.

Naturally, Tekken fans are all excited as the release date is nearing steadily, and Bandai Namco has made pre-orders available for Tekken 8. There are various editions to choose from and each has its specific set of pre-order bonuses.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Tekken 8 editions and pre-order bonuses.

Tekken 8 all editions and pre-order bonuses

At the time of writing, there are four editions of Tekken 8 available for you to pre-order.

Here are the full details about each version of the game along with the pre-order bonuses they come with:

Standard edition – $69.99

Like all other titles, the standard edition comes with the base game and as a pre-order bonus, it includes an Avatar costume and two Avatar skins.

Paul Phoenix Set (avatar costume)

Mokujin and Tetsujin (avatar skins)

Deluxe edition – $99.99

The deluxe edition includes everything from the standard edition, and since it’s a tier above, it also offers the Year 1 Pass, an Avatar skin, and a character costume.

Playable Character Year 1 Pass

Kinjin (avatar skin)

Gold Suit Pack (Character Costume)

Paul Phoenix Set (avatar costume)

Mokujin and Tetsujin (avatar skins)

Ultimate edition – $109.99

For most players, the ultimate edition is the best deal as it includes every content from the previous editions along with additional bonuses, which include a Classic avatar costume and special avatar skins.

Classic TEKKEN Tee Set (avatar costume)

Jin, Jun, Kazuya (avatar skins)

Playable Character Year 1 Pass

Kinjin (avatar skin)

Gold Suit Pack (Character Costume)

Paul Phoenix Set (avatar costume)

Mokujin and Tetsujin (avatar skins)

Premium Collector’s edition – $299.99

The Premium Collector’s edition is for those hardcore players who fancy rare collectibles. This edition includes a 25cm figurine of Electrified Jin, a 5cm Arcade Token, and a Special Face-Off Steelbook on top of all the bonuses from the ultimate edition.

All Ultimate Edition bonuses

25cm Electrified Jin Figurine

Special Face-Off Steelbook

Eight Glossy Collectible Cards

Leroy Smith Metal Ring with Velvet Pouch

5cm Arcade Token

So, there you have it, that’s a complete rundown of Tekken 8 editions and its pre-order bonuses. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

