Street Fighter 6 DLC guide: New characters and when they are being added
Street Fighter 6, the brand new heavy hitter by CAPCOM, is confirmed to have a DLC similar to every other fighting game in the market. As it happens, the developers have provided confirmation on the characters who will be featured in the DLC.
A bunch of DLC for Street Fighter 6 will be released over the entirety of Year 1. This means that instead of releasing all 4 characters simultaneously, you will receive them one by one at specific moments.
Year 1 of Street Fighter 6 will begin as soon as the game releases on June 2, 2023. This will continue all the way until next year when the picture for Year 2 will start to become a whole lot clearer.
Contents
Street Fighter 6 DLC characters
The Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC will include 4 characters in total. The characters are Rashid, AKI, Ed, and Akuma. CAPCOM provided a first look into the preliminary design of the characters during the Street Fighter 6 showcase in April.
However, the way these characters function and how they fit into the environment of this new title is still unknown. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to update this section with more handy information for you.
Street Fighter 6 DLC characters release window
The exact date of when these characters will be added is unknown. However, CAPCOM confirmed that it will begin arriving in the Summer of 2023 until early 2024. This release window was revealed during the April Street Fighter 6 showcase.
- Rashid- Summer 2023
- AKI- Autumn 2023
- Ed- Winter 2023
- Akuma- Spring 2024
How to access the Street Fighter 6 DLC
The Street Fighter 6 DLC is not free, sadly, and you will need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition to obtain these characters. There are various Editions of the game, with the Standard Edition only offering the base game, and the Collector’s Edition offering you the world.
Unfortunately, this is all we know about Street Fighter 6 DLC as of now. However, we will continue to provide updates as CAPCOM reveals its plans regarding these DLC characters in the future.
