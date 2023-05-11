Street Fighter 6 DLC guide: New characters and when they are being added

Street Fighter 6, the brand new heavy hitter by CAPCOM, is confirmed to have a DLC similar to every other fighting game in the market. As it happens, the developers have provided confirmation on the characters who will be featured in the DLC.

A bunch of DLC for Street Fighter 6 will be released over the entirety of Year 1. This means that instead of releasing all 4 characters simultaneously, you will receive them one by one at specific moments.

Year 1 of Street Fighter 6 will begin as soon as the game releases on June 2, 2023. This will continue all the way until next year when the picture for Year 2 will start to become a whole lot clearer.

Contents

Street Fighter 6 DLC characters

The Street Fighter 6 Year 1 DLC will include 4 characters in total. The characters are Rashid, AKI, Ed, and Akuma. CAPCOM provided a first look into the preliminary design of the characters during the Street Fighter 6 showcase in April.

However, the way these characters function and how they fit into the environment of this new title is still unknown. Once we know more, we’ll be sure to update this section with more handy information for you.

CAPCOM Street Fighter 6 DLC will feature 3 fan-favorite characters and 1 new character

Street Fighter 6 DLC characters release window

The exact date of when these characters will be added is unknown. However, CAPCOM confirmed that it will begin arriving in the Summer of 2023 until early 2024. This release window was revealed during the April Street Fighter 6 showcase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rashid- Summer 2023

AKI- Autumn 2023

Ed- Winter 2023

Akuma- Spring 2024

How to access the Street Fighter 6 DLC

The Street Fighter 6 DLC is not free, sadly, and you will need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition to obtain these characters. There are various Editions of the game, with the Standard Edition only offering the base game, and the Collector’s Edition offering you the world.

Unfortunately, this is all we know about Street Fighter 6 DLC as of now. However, we will continue to provide updates as CAPCOM reveals its plans regarding these DLC characters in the future.

In the meantime, if you enjoyed our article, please look into some of our Street Fighter 6 guides below

Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters | 5 things we learned from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta | Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch? | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions?