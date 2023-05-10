Street Fighter 6 voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Street Fighter 6 is filled with a fantastic voice cast, with many reprising their roles from Street Fighter V. So, here are all the Street Fighter 6 voice actors and where you may know them from.

The Street Fighter series is no stranger to fantastic voice actors, with each serving to bring certain characters to life as you battle against others in a beautifully brutal fashion. This is no different in the latest game, otherwise known as the upcoming Street Fighter 6, which has a plethora of talented voice actors already on its roster.

So, with that in mind – and how nothing is more frustrating than hearing a voice you recognize and not being able to place it – here’s every Japanese and English voice actor who serves to bring the vibrant Street Fighter 6 cast to life as well as where you know them from.

English Street Fighter 6 voice actors

Capcom A star-studded cast takes over the English version of Street Fighter 6.

All the English voice actors, the characters they’re playing, and where you may have heard them before are below:

Character Actor Previous Roles Ryu Kyle Herbert Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, Wreck it Ralph, My Hero Academia, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Ken David Matranga My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fire Emblem: Engage, Spy x Family, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Chun-Li Jennie Kwan Avatar: The Last Airbender, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Cammy Caitlin Glass Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, Diablo Immortal, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland Zangief Peter Beckman Final Fantasy IV, Street Fighter x Tekken, Super Street Fighter IV, Dissidia: Final Fantasy, World of Warcraft: Legion Guile Ray Chase Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XV, NieR: Automata, Fire Emblem: Engage, Pokemon, Midnight Suns, New Tales from the Borderlands Dhalsim Keith Silver Stein Genshin Impact, Overwatch, Hunter x Hunter, Octopath Traveler II, The Callisto Protocol, Overwatch 2 Manon Cherami Leigh Redfall, NieR: Automata, Pokemon, My Hero Academia, Diablo Immortal, Halo Infinite, Fortnite: Chapter 3 Marisa Allegra Clark Apex Legends, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Omega Strikers Blanka Luis Bermudez WWE 2K23, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon Luke Aleks Le Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Raya and the Last Dragon Jamie Stephen Fu Squid Game, Octopath Traveler II, My Hero Academia, Fire Emblem: Engage, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure E. Honda Joe DiMucci Street Fighter V, Sword Art Online, Hunter x Hunter, League of Legends, Final Fantasy IV Juri Jessica Straus Diablo II: Resurrected, Dishonored 2, Little Witch Academia, Fallout 4, Street Fighter V Kimberly Anairis Quinones My Hero Academia, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Pokemon, The Owl House, Attack on Titan Dee Jay Zeno Robinson My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Redfall, The Owl House Lily Tiana Camacho Redfall, NieR: Automata, Pokemon, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Velma, Ori and the Will of the Wisps JP Wally Wingert Batman: Arkham City, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Tiger & Bunny, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Lost Ark

Japanese Street Fighter 6 voice actors

Capcom The Japanese cast is filled with talent and some recognizable voices.

Plenty of the voice actors bringing the characters to life have previously played the same role in Street Fighter V, meaning fans will likely recognize them from before. All the Japanese voice actors and where you may have heard them before are below:

Character Actor Previous Roles Ryu Hiroki Takahashi Yu-Gi-Oh!, Spy x Family, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, One Piece, Star Wars: Visions, Street Fighter V Ken Yuji Kishi Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Project x Zone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter V Chun-Li Fumiko Orikasa Millennium Actress, One Piece, The Deer King, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Mars Red, Devil May Cry 5 Cammy Miyuki Sawashiro Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem: Engage, Bayonetta 3 Zangief Kenta Miyake Wolf’s Rain, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Final Fantasy XV, Pokemon Horizons, My Hero Academia Guile Hiroki Yasumoto Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Honkai: Star Rail, My Hero Academia, Like a Dragon: Ishin! Dhalsim Daisuke Egawa The Cat Returns, Fullmetal Alchemist, Street Fighter V, Octopath Traveler II, Final Fantasy XV: Comrades Manon Ayaka Fukuhara Arknights, Kakegurui, Extreme Hearts, Genshin Impact, NieR: Reincarnation Marisa Mitsuki Saiga Fullmetal Alchemist, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Attack on Titan, Pokemon, Cookie Run: Kingdom Blanka Yuji Ueda Pokemon: The First Movie, Samurai X, Pokemon, Ghost in the Shell, Earwig and the Witch, Pokemon Journeys Luke Tomomaki Maeno Starmyu, Street Fighter x Tekken, God Eater Burst, Naruto: Shippuden, Fire Emblem: Engage Jamie Shinsuke Takeuchi Blame!, Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba, Rune Factory 5, Genshin Impact, Arknights E. Honda Yoshikazu Nagano Street Fighter IV, Dejimn Teimazu, Digimon Frontier, Octopath Traveler II, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Juri Eri Kitamura Project x Zone, My Hero Academia, Call of the Night, Genshin Impact, A Whisker Away, Arknights Kimberly Nayo Toyama Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Fire Emblem: Engage, Fire Emblem Heroes Dee Jay Kenji Hamada The DioField Chronicle, One Piece, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Attack on Titan, Fire Emblem Heroes Lily Rie Kugimiya Genshin Impact, Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Omega Strikers, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 JP Tomokazu Sugita JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Gintama, Octopath Traveler II, Fire Emblem: Engage, My Hero Academia,

Those are all the current voice actors announced for Street Fighter 6. More will be added when they are announced but in the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Street Fighter 6 guides and content:

