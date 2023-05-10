Street Fighter

Street Fighter 6 voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 voice actorsCapcom

Street Fighter 6 is filled with a fantastic voice cast, with many reprising their roles from Street Fighter V. So, here are all the Street Fighter 6 voice actors and where you may know them from.

The Street Fighter series is no stranger to fantastic voice actors, with each serving to bring certain characters to life as you battle against others in a beautifully brutal fashion. This is no different in the latest game, otherwise known as the upcoming Street Fighter 6, which has a plethora of talented voice actors already on its roster.

So, with that in mind – and how nothing is more frustrating than hearing a voice you recognize and not being able to place it – here’s every Japanese and English voice actor who serves to bring the vibrant Street Fighter 6 cast to life as well as where you know them from.

English Street Fighter 6 voice actors

Street Fighter 6 voice actors and characterCapcom
A star-studded cast takes over the English version of Street Fighter 6.

All the English voice actors, the characters they’re playing, and where you may have heard them before are below:

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
RyuKyle HerbertDragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, Wreck it Ralph, My Hero Academia, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
KenDavid MatrangaMy Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Fire Emblem: Engage, Spy x Family, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
Chun-Li Jennie KwanAvatar: The Last Airbender, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
CammyCaitlin GlassFullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, Diablo Immortal, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
ZangiefPeter BeckmanFinal Fantasy IV, Street Fighter x Tekken, Super Street Fighter IV, Dissidia: Final Fantasy, World of Warcraft: Legion
GuileRay ChaseFinal Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XV, NieR: Automata, Fire Emblem: Engage, Pokemon, Midnight Suns, New Tales from the Borderlands
DhalsimKeith Silver SteinGenshin Impact, Overwatch, Hunter x Hunter, Octopath Traveler II, The Callisto Protocol, Overwatch 2
ManonCherami LeighRedfall, NieR: Automata, Pokemon, My Hero Academia, Diablo Immortal, Halo Infinite, Fortnite: Chapter 3
MarisaAllegra ClarkApex Legends, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Omega Strikers
BlankaLuis BermudezWWE 2K23, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon
LukeAleks LeDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Raya and the Last Dragon
JamieStephen FuSquid Game, Octopath Traveler II, My Hero Academia, Fire Emblem: Engage, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
E. HondaJoe DiMucciStreet Fighter V, Sword Art Online, Hunter x Hunter, League of Legends, Final Fantasy IV
JuriJessica StrausDiablo II: Resurrected, Dishonored 2, Little Witch Academia, Fallout 4, Street Fighter V
KimberlyAnairis QuinonesMy Hero Academia, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Pokemon, The Owl House, Attack on Titan
Dee JayZeno RobinsonMy Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, The Mitchells vs the Machines, Redfall, The Owl House
LilyTiana CamachoRedfall, NieR: Automata, Pokemon, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Velma, Ori and the Will of the Wisps
JPWally WingertBatman: Arkham City, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Tiger & Bunny, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Lost Ark

Japanese Street Fighter 6 voice actors

Street Fighter 6 voice castCapcom
The Japanese cast is filled with talent and some recognizable voices.

Plenty of the voice actors bringing the characters to life have previously played the same role in Street Fighter V, meaning fans will likely recognize them from before. All the Japanese voice actors and where you may have heard them before are below:

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
RyuHiroki TakahashiYu-Gi-Oh!, Spy x Family, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, One Piece, Star Wars: Visions, Street Fighter V
KenYuji KishiFinal Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Project x Zone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter V
Chun-LiFumiko OrikasaMillennium Actress, One Piece, The Deer King, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Mars Red, Devil May Cry 5
CammyMiyuki SawashiroDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Fire Emblem: Engage, Bayonetta 3
ZangiefKenta MiyakeWolf’s Rain, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Final Fantasy XV, Pokemon Horizons, My Hero Academia
GuileHiroki YasumotoBoruto: Naruto the Movie, Honkai: Star Rail, My Hero Academia, Like a Dragon: Ishin!
DhalsimDaisuke EgawaThe Cat Returns, Fullmetal Alchemist, Street Fighter V, Octopath Traveler II, Final Fantasy XV: Comrades
ManonAyaka FukuharaArknights, Kakegurui, Extreme Hearts, Genshin Impact, NieR: Reincarnation
MarisaMitsuki SaigaFullmetal Alchemist, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Attack on Titan, Pokemon, Cookie Run: Kingdom
BlankaYuji UedaPokemon: The First Movie, Samurai X, Pokemon, Ghost in the Shell, Earwig and the Witch, Pokemon Journeys
LukeTomomaki MaenoStarmyu, Street Fighter x Tekken, God Eater Burst, Naruto: Shippuden, Fire Emblem: Engage
JamieShinsuke TakeuchiBlame!, Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba, Rune Factory 5, Genshin Impact, Arknights
E. HondaYoshikazu NaganoStreet Fighter IV, Dejimn Teimazu, Digimon Frontier, Octopath Traveler II, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
JuriEri KitamuraProject x Zone, My Hero Academia, Call of the Night, Genshin Impact, A Whisker Away, Arknights
KimberlyNayo ToyamaWo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Fire Emblem: Engage, Fire Emblem Heroes
Dee JayKenji HamadaThe DioField Chronicle, One Piece, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Attack on Titan, Fire Emblem Heroes
LilyRie KugimiyaGenshin Impact, Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Omega Strikers, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
JPTomokazu SugitaJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Gintama, Octopath Traveler II, Fire Emblem: Engage, My Hero Academia,

