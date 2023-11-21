Street Fighter 6’s long-awaited Outfit 3 release date & costumes revealed

After a long wait, Street Fighter 6 finally gets new cosmetics as Capcom reveals Outfit 3 for the game’s many warriors.

Despite being launched with a ton of content and one of the most impressive create-a-fighter systems to date, Street Fighter 6 was missing the kind of fighter customization games like Tekken and Mortal Kombat have taken to heart.

The limited looks are due to Street Fighter favoring a more traditional design sense. It focuses on characters with a definitive style over heavy user customization.

Article continues after ad

Fans have been dying to get more looks for their chosen World Warriors, and now they’re getting just that in the long-awaited Outfit 3.

Article continues after ad

Capcom reveals Street Fighter 6’s Outfit 3 for all base fighters

Highlighted in a new trailer on the official Street Fighter 6 YouTube, the new trailer reveals hot new looks for the main roster of the critically acclaimed fighter.

Many of the looks are original designs, including Ken in a biker outfit, Kimberly in a more traditional Bushinryu suit, and Luke in his Street Fighter V costume. Others, like Marissa in her wedding outfit and Zangief in a vest and dress shirt, are ripped out of character endings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Outfit 3 will be released on December 1, 2023 for the game’s core roster of 18 fighters. The DLC fighters are not slated to be receiving additional outfits at this time.

Article continues after ad

The Outfit 3 release comes after some mild controversy in an otherwise well-received game. Though Outfit 2 (largely consisting of classic costumes for existing characters) was well-received, the only other cosmetics available were Fighting Pass cosmetics for player-made characters.

Only one major cosmetic release has come since launch: a wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes that were blasted by fans who claimed they were overpriced.

Article continues after ad

Released on June 2, Street Fighter 6 boasts an impressive roster of 18 fighters. Complementing the roster are four DLC fighters, the latest of which, A.K.I., released on September 27. The next DLC fighter, Ed, will be released in the Winter of 2024, followed by Akuma in the Spring of 2024.

Article continues after ad

Street Fighter 6 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more Street Fighter 6 news, be sure to follow all of Dexerto’s coverage.