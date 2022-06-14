Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters

If the reveal of Street Fighter 6 has got you wondering about the upcoming game’s roster of characters, we’ve got everything you need to know about all of the sixth installment’s confirmed and leaked fighters so far.

Releasing in 2023, Street Fighter 6 seems as if it will feature a roster of familiar fighters alongside a host of new ones to step into the fight, although Capcom hasn’t revealed the entire set of characters yet, there’s a good idea of which of them might appear in the game.

So, without further ado, let’s go over all of the fighters that have been confirmed to arrive in the highly anticipated title, alongside the character leaks we know about so far.

All confirmed Street Fighter 6 characters so far

Currently, a total of five fighters have been confirmed to appear in Street Fighter 6.

While the game’s release window is still some way off, we’ll be sure to update this list with details on which fighters will appear in Street Fighter 6 as they are revealed by Capcom.

Here’s the entire list of characters showcased by Capcom so far:

Ryu

Ryu first appeared in the original Street Fighter and every longtime fan of the franchise will likely recognize this experienced martial artist.

His character biography indicates that he’s a well-mannered and sincere martial artist seeking true strength. He travels across the world in search of worthy opponents, overcame the Satsui no Hado, and now he seeks even greater heights.

Hates : Spiders

Likes : Martial arts

Height : 5’9

Weight: 187 lbs

Luke

Luke was one of the first fighters to be revealed in Street Fighter 5 and will return once more in the next installment.

A contractor for a PMC, Luke teaches mixed martial arts thanks to his elite military background and has given up both junk food and playing video games.

Hates : Horror games

Likes : Travelling, PC games, wacky T-shirts

Height : 6’1

Weight: 198 lbs

Jamie

Jamie is a new addition to the roster, marking his first appearance in a Street Fighter title. This self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper aspires to the example set by Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. He’s also an expert dancer who values justice and friendship above everything.

Hates : Getting lectured, arrogance

Likes : Yun, Yang, dancing, his grandmother

Height : 5’9

Weight: 170 lbs

Chun-Li

After making an appearance in Street Fighter 2, 4, and 5, Chun-Li will be back in Street Fighter 6 to make her way to victory.

“A former high-kicking ICPO agent, Chun-Li looks after Li-Fen, a victim of the Black Moon Incident. With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community.”

Hates : Crime, indecisiveness

Likes : Days off, shopping with Li-Fen

Height : 5’7

Weight: Secret

Guile

Guile is the fifth confirmed fighter in Street Fighter 6 who first landed on the scene back in Street Fighter 2.

“A US Air Force pilot who fights for his country, Guile succeeded in dismantling Shadaloo and avenging his friend Charlie. He enjoys living the family man life, but new battlefields await him.”

Hates : Secretive people, layabouts

Likes : Watching sports, dog walking

Height : 6’0

Weight: 218 lbs

All leaked Street Fighter 6 characters

Recently, 22 Street Fighter 6 characters were leaked to which Capcom tweeted: “we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see”. Now, this neither confirms nor denies the authenticity of the leaks but fans have already started to speculate in the Twitter comments section.

Here’s the list of all the leaked characters:

Blanka

Ken

Ed

Juri

Rashid

Lilly

JP

Kimberly

A.K.I

Mimi

Marisa

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we're all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022

As more characters from this leaked list are confirmed or denied, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

So, there’s everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6’s roster. Make sure to check back regularly as we’ll update the list as soon as Capcom reveals more.