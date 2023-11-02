Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections pre-order bonuses & edition differences
A new Naruto game, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections is just around the corner and there are plenty of pre-order bonuses for fans to obtain. So, here’s a breakdown of all the edition differences and exclusive content you get by pre-ordering the game.
Naruto is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Shonen anime of all time. The story of its titular ninja, his friends, and foes has been capturing the hearts of fans for over 20 years now, and the release of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections will celebrate the franchise’s milestone anniversary this November.
Like most releases these days, there are a handful of different versions of the game available to pre-order that contain unique bonuses.
So, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections, including the edition differences and the pre-order bonuses you can get your hands on.
Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections pre-order bonuses
There are multiple editions of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections for fans to pre-order. Here’s a full list of all the different versions of the game and the bonuses included:
Standard edition – $59.99 / £49.99
- Base game
Deluxe edition – $84.99 / £74.99
- Base game
- Season pass
- Naruto the Great Ninja War (end) costume
- Kakashi Hatake (maskless) costume
The Deluxe version of the game includes the season pass, as well as a couple of additional costumes for Naruto and Kakashi.
Ultimate edition – $94.99 / £84.99
- Everything included in the deluxe edition
- Ultimate costume and accessory pack (contains x5 costumes and x3 accessories)
For fans who want even more cosmetic goodies, the costume and accessory pack in the Ultimate edition of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections could be the perfect option.
Collector’s edition – $162.99 / £129.99
- Base game
- x2 exclusive figurines of Naruto and Sasuke
- Reversible inlay
- Steelbook case
The Collector’s edition is great for fans who want some physical merchandise in their Naruto collections. This version of the game comes with two exclusive figures of Naruto and Sasuke, a reversible inlay, and an exclusive steelbook case.
Premium collector’s edition – $199.99 / £159.99
- Everything included in the collector’s edition
- An exclusive scroll
- Collectible cards
Finally, the Premium Collector’s edition comes with all the goodies in the Collector’s bundle, as well as an exclusive scroll and some collectible cards.
That's everything you need to know about the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections pre-order bonuses.