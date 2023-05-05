Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions?

Potential Street Fighter 6 microtransactions have been a big topic of conversation in the game’s community. We’ve got everything you need to know about MTX possibly arriving alongside SF6.

Eventually, most companies turn to one of a handful of extra money-making practices when it comes to online or live-service games: Battle Passes, cosmetic bundles, or general microtransactions. After initially vetoing the idea, Capcom did eventually add microtransactions to Street Fighter 5, leaving question marks hanging over the fate of Street Fighter 6.

There’s a fairly negative stigma when it comes to microtransactions in games, especially when it concerns one of the most celebrated fighting-game franchises of all time. Street Fighter 6 looks to be reshaping fighting games and making them big-time again, but will it factor in microtransactions?

Capcom

Does Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions?

While it’s not official how the system works just yet, it appears as if Street Fighter 6 will indeed incorporate microtransactions into the game in the form of Drive Tickets.

Street Fighter 5’s Fight Money currency proved to be very controversial with the community. But in the Street Fighter 6 beta, we saw the debut of the new Drive Tickets. They allowed you to acquire new clothes and cosmetics for your characters.

We’ll have to wait and see if they have any different or additional functions when it comes to the full launch of the game compared to Street Fighter 5’s Fight Tokens.

We also know that there will be a new yearly pass for players to purchase that will come with content such as new characters. Each recent Street Fighter title has had a lifespan of a few years, and we’d expect Street Fighter 6 to be no different.

That’s all on the microtransactions in Street Fighter 6. If you want more info regarding the rest of the game, check out our other guides:

