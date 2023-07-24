Street Fighter 6 July 24 patch notes – Rashid, Master League & more

Street Fighter 6 has published the full patch notes for its July 24 update, which introduced Rashid as its first post-launch character.

Street Fighter fans patiently waited seven years for the sixth installment of the franchise to launch – and it has not disappointed. And the fighting title has no plans of slowing down, either.

On July 24, Rashid of the Turbulent Wind made his Street Fighter 6 debut as part of the Year 1 DLC. Besides Rashid, the game will release A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma as additional fighters.

Alongside Rashid’s introduction, Street Fighter 6 has unveiled patch notes that include the addition of a Master League. Additionally, updates related to Drive Parry and cancelable Light Attacks. Check out the full details of the patch below.

Street Fighter 6 July 24 patch notes

CAPCOM

In the July 24 update, Street Fighter 6 has added Rashid as a playable character. The fighter marks the first post-launch option since the game came out on June 2, 2023.

You can check out the full patch notes by visiting the Street Fighter website. Here are the various changes and improvements the game made:

Rashid

Playable Character – Rashid Rashid Outfit 2 Rashid Color 3-10

Avatar Gear: Pirate Captain Bundle, Resort-Style Bundle, Breezy Resort-Style Bundle

Fighting Ground

Rashid’s story has been added to Arcade Mode

Easier way to switch between Record and Playback in the Training Mode pause menu has been implemented

Master League has been added, which coincides with the beginning of Phase 1 on August 1st

World Tour

Rashid’s Master Missions have been added

Missions featuring Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium Tournament and Suval’hal Arena have been added. You must complete the main game to access these missions

New comic cutscenes were added to the Gallery under Cutscenes > World Tour

Warning regarding replays Past replays cannot be played back with this new battle update

CFN > Replay Replays saved to your Replay List or Local Replays will remain saved, but cannot be played back

Fighter Profile Data from earlier versions will not be displayed

Other miscellaneous bugs were fixed

Drive Parry

An issue where medium kick would suddenly be performed when a parry input was buffered or input during a time freeze and then released before the player was able to perform the parry has been fixed

Power Up Super Arts

An issue where character behavior would become unnatural if hit by certain attacks at the exact moment that the power-up boost provided by this Super Art expired has been fixed

Assisted Combo (1st hit)

An issue where buffered Assist Combo inputs would not register in certain situations has been fixed

An issue where the 2nd attack of an Assist Combo would be performed even though only the first input had been performed has been fixed

Cancel Drive Rush

Classic Controls (Neutral or Forward) + Medium Punch + Medium Kick

Modern Controls (Neutral or Forward) + Parry button



Cancelable Light Attacks

Adjustments have been made so that a Cancel Drive Rush can activate even when a light attack whiffs This is an adjustment being added in conjunction with the additional Cancel Drive Rush inputs. The relaxing of the Drive Rush inputs paired too well with low-risk light attacks, and would have had a huge impact on fights if left as is. This adjustment has been made to address that.



Ryu

Modern Controls An issue where certain Overdrive attacks would not be performed if manually inputted while holding down the Assist button has been fixed. The attacks that could not be performed are the following: Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku

Drive Impact An issue where unnecessary combo scaling was added in certain situations, resulting in lowered damage has been fixed



Luke

Modern Controls An issue where certain Overdrive attacks would not be performed if manually inputted while holding down the Assist button has been fixed. The attacks that could not be performed are the following: Sand Blast Rising Uppercut Flash Knuckle Aerial Flash Knuckle

Overdrive Avenger Adjusted the hitstop values on the super armor hitbox due to certain attacks causing an unusual hitstop variance to occur when super armor is activated



Kimberly

Bushin Ninjastar Cypher (Level 3 Super Art) An issue where Kimberly’s level 3 Super Art would hit opponents behind her has been fixed



Chun-Li

Charging Attacks with Modern Controls There was an unintentional difference between Modern and Classic controls in the charge time required for commands to be completed or to be charged, so this difference has been fixed. The affected attacks are as follows: Kikoken Time to charge has changed from 45 frames to 50 frames Input recognition frame has changed from 0 frames to 10 frames Overdrive Kikoken Input recognition frame has changed from 0 frames to 10 frames

Forward, Back and Mid-air Throws A phenomenon where charge input directions would reverse during the throws has been fixed

Serenity Stream A phenomenon where canceling certain attacks into Serenity Stream and then quickly inputting Serenity Stream > kick would result in Hazanshu suddenly being performed has been fixed



Zangief

Aerial Russian Slam (Level 1 Super Art) Zangief’s hitbox during his level 1 Super Art animation so that it returns to a hitbox on the ground at the appropriate time, instead of being a mid-air hitbox the entire time has been fixed

Drive Gauge An issue where Zangief’s Drive Gauge would recover slower than other characters when in Burnout has been fixed



JP

Modern Controls An issue where certain Overdrive attacks would not be performed if manually inputted while holding down the Assist button. The attacks that could not be performed are the following: Torbalan



Dhalsim

Agile Kick (Rapid cancel version) Agile Kick’s rapid cancel version command is limited to down-back + Light Kick in Classic Control only, due to difficulties in performing an Agile Kick > Crouching Light Kick chain

Overdrive Yoga Arch An issue where the projectiles that disappeared during a level 3 Super Art/Critical Art would reappear after has been fixed. They will now disappear and not come back

Overdrive Yoga Comet An issue where players would become unable to perform mid-air techniques after an opponent Drive Parries this move has been fixed



Cammy

Cannon Strike (Heavy version) An issue where manually inputting heavy Cannon Strike immediately after jumping would result in a jumping heavy attack coming out instead has been fixed

Overdrive Quick Spin Knuckle An issue that resulted in an opponent’s attack coming out in the wrong direction if they input it while switching sides due to this move has been fixed Along with this fix, there have been some minor changes made to the behavior of others moves that can get you behind opponents, including: Overdrive Quick Spin Knuckle Surprise Forward Hop



Dee Jay

Modern Controls An issue where certain Overdrive attacks would not be performed if manually inputted while holding down the Assist button. The attacks that could not be performed are the following: Air Slasher Jackknife Maximum

Back Throw An issue where the Super Art gauge gain on Punish Counter was the same as a normal hit has been fixed

Face Breaker (Back+Heavy Kick) An issue where opponents suffered a greater Drive Gauge loss on a Punish Counter when in the air, compared to when they were standing on the ground has been fixed



Lily

Modern Controls An issue where certain Overdrive attacks would not be performed if manually inputted while holding down the Assist button. The attacks that could not be performed are the following: Condor Wind Tomahawk Buster Windclad Condor Dive

Overdrive Condor Dive An issue where Overdrive Condor Dive could be performed during a backwards jump when plinking the inputs has been fixed

Soaring Thunderbird (Level 2 Super Art) An issue where level 2 Super Art Soaring Thunderbird could not be performed during a backwards jump when plinking the inputs has been fixed

Soaring Thunderbird (Level 2 Super Art) An issue where an opponent would not be KO’d if the move connected in mid-air from the 2nd hit has been fixed



Blanka

Charging Attacks with Modern Controls There was an unintentional difference between Modern and Classic controls in the charge time required for commands to be completed or to be charged, so this difference has been fixed. The affected attacks are as follows: Rolling Attack, Aerial Rolling Attack (Normal and Overdrive) Time to charge has changed from 50 frames to 40 frames Input recognition frame has changed from 0 frames to 10 frames Vertical Rolling Attack (Normal and Overdrive) Time to charge has changed from 50 frames to 40 frames Input recognition frame has changed from 0 frames to 10 frames

Back Throw An issue where the Super Art gauge gain on Punish Counter was the same as a normal hit has been fixed

Jumping Medium Punch An issue where cancels using mid-air special moves would not work if this move was Drive Parried by the opponent has been fixed

Aerial Rolling Attack An issue where recovery was different if an opponent in Burnout blocked a heavy Aerial Rolling Attack has been fixed

Rock Crusher (Forward+Medium Punch) Updated the active frame attack hitbox from a high to mid

Crouching Heavy Punch An issue that caused an opponent’s behavior to become erratic when crouching Heavy Punch is blocked has been fixed



Juri

Boosted Saihasho, Boosted Ankensatsu, Boosted Go Ohatsu An issue where these moves could be kara canceled on their 1st frame with a level 3 Super Art/Critical Art if they had followed up a boosted version of a different strength move (Saihasho/Ankensatsu/Go Ohatsu) has been fixed



Marisa

When playing with Modern Controls: Enfold (Down+Punch) during Scutum (Forward+Special) During Scutum’s counter attack phase, inputting down, even if the Special Move button is held, would cause you to leave the Scutum stance. This made it difficult to perform Enfold, since it also requires a down input. Now, the Scutum stance will continue to be held if you are holding down the Special Move button during the counter attack phase, even if down is input.



E. Honda

Crouching Light Punch (rapid cancel version) An issue where E. Honda could perform a kara cancel on the 1st frame of the rapid cancel version of crouching light punch has been fixed

The Final Bout (Level 3 Super Art) An issue that gave E. Honda much higher Drive Gauge gain upon a successful parry compared to other characters has been fixed



Jamie