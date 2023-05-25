Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed fighters

Street Fighter 6 is just around the corner now and it features an exciting character roster of new and returning fighters for players to use. Here’s a rundown of every confirmed fighter in the game so far.

The highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 is almost here, and the latest installment in the popular Capcom franchise has a lot of content for players to enjoy, including the single-player World Tour mode, and the new Drive Gauge mechanic.

Article continues after ad

There are also plenty of characters for fans to use in the game thanks to the expansive character roster that’s full of both fresh and familiar faces.

If you’re wondering exactly who you can play as in Street Fighter 6, here’s a full rundown of every character in the game.

All confirmed Street Fighter 6 characters so far

Currently, a total of 18 fighters have been confirmed to appear in the Street Fighter 6 character roster.

You can find a full rundown of every character in the game below, including their biographies.

Article continues after ad

Ryu

Capcom Ryu first appeared in the original Street Fighter.

Ryu first appeared in the original Street Fighter and every longtime fan of the franchise will likely recognize this experienced martial artist.

His character biography indicates that he’s a well-mannered and sincere martial artist seeking true strength. He travels across the world in search of worthy opponents, overcame the Satsui no Hado, and now he seeks even greater heights.

Hates : Spiders

Likes : Martial arts

Height : 5’9

Weight: 187 lbs

Luke

Capcom Luke’s first appearance was in Street Fighter 5.

Luke was one of the first fighters to be revealed in Street Fighter 5 and will return once more in the next installment.

Article continues after ad

A contractor for a PMC, Luke teaches mixed martial arts thanks to his elite military background and has given up both junk food and playing video games.

Hates : Horror games

Likes : Travelling, PC games, wacky T-shirts

Height : 6’1

Weight: 198 lbs

Jamie

Capcom Jamie is a brand new addition to the Street Fighter 6 roster.

Jamie is a new addition to the roster, marking his first appearance in a Street Fighter title. This self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper aspires to the example set by Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. He’s also an expert dancer who values justice and friendship above everything.

Hates : Getting lectured, arrogance

Likes : Yun, Yang, dancing, his grandmother

Height : 5’9

Weight: 170 lbs

Chun-Li

Capcom Chun-Li hates crime and indecisiveness.

After making an appearance in Street Fighter 2, 4, and 5, Chun-Li will be back in Street Fighter 6 to make her way to victory.

Article continues after ad

“A former high-kicking ICPO agent, Chun-Li looks after Li-Fen, a victim of the Black Moon Incident. With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community.”

Hates : Crime, indecisiveness

Likes : Days off, shopping with Li-Fen

Height : 5’7

Weight: Secret

Guile

Capcom Guile is a US Air Force Pilot.

Guile is the fifth confirmed fighter in Street Fighter 6 who first landed on the scene back in Street Fighter 2.

“A US Air Force pilot who fights for his country, Guile succeeded in dismantling Shadaloo and avenging his friend Charlie. He enjoys living the family man life, but new battlefields await him.”

Article continues after ad

Hates : Secretive people, layabouts

Likes : Watching sports, dog walking

Height : 6’0

Weight: 218 lbs

Juri

Capcom Juri is one of the main characters in Street Fighter.

After wreaking havoc in Street Fighter IV and V, Juri Han will be back to rule over her opponents in Street Fighter 6.

“This sadistic thrillseeker enjoys the strife and suffering of others, taking immense joy in obliterating her foes. Without revenge against M. Bison as a motivator, she whiles away her time in a gloomy haze.”

Hates : Buzzkills, rules

Likes : Motorcycles, spiders

Height : 5’5

Weight: 126 lbs

Kimberly

Capcom Kimberly is quite fond of 80’s pop culture.

Hailing from the States, Kimberly was announced to be joining Street Fighter 6 at EVO 2022.

“Uninvited student to Guy, and 39th successor to Bushinryu. Kimberly had an ordinary upbringing, but she’s a genuine prodigy who graduated college early…and now wants to be a ninja. Loves ’80s pop culture.”

Article continues after ad

Hates : Tear-jerker movies

Likes : 80’s music, sneakers, large numbers

Height : 5’6

Weight: 134 lbs

E. Honda

E. Honda has been bringing sumo to Street Fighter for decades

E. Honda is back for Street Fighter 6, and it’s no surprise considering he’s been a series mainstay for decades.

“A sumo wrestler looking to bring the sport worldwide, E. Honda has the skills of a yokozuna, but his constant globetrotting has prevented his promotion. Also an expert chef renowned for mouthwatering chanko stew.”

Hates: Indecisiveness

Indecisiveness Likes: Baths

Baths Height: 6’1

6’1 Weight: 302 lbs

Dhalsim

Dhalsim is stretchy as ever, and can still breathe fire to keep opponents at bay

Dhalsim is yet another series mainstay character, and his unique fighting style has made him a standout Street Fighter character since Street Fighter II.

Article continues after ad

“A monk and yoga master from India who has served as a guide for countless suffering souls. Prefers to avoid conflict when possible, but his innate hatred of evil compels him to dispense stern justice.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hates: Distractions, harming others

Distractions, harming others Likes: Meditating

Meditating Height: 5’9 (can vary)

5’9 (can vary) Weight: 106 lbs (can vary)

Blanka

Blanka is back with a new look and the same electric flair

Blanka’s back with his speedy, electrified, and ferocious playstyle, along with his new job as a… tour guide?

“A kindhearted defender of nature, Blanka has become an adventure tour guide, confident his intimate knowledge of the jungle will serve as a springboard to fame—and a comfortable life for his beloved mother.”

Article continues after ad

Hates: Army ants

Army ants Likes: Samantha, Blanka-chan dolls

Samantha, Blanka-chan dolls Height: 6’4

6’4 Weight: 216 lbs

Ken

It wouldn’t be a Street Fighter game without Ken

Ken started the Street Fighter legacy alongside Ryu in the very first game, and it’s good to have him back.

“Former US National Fighting Champ, and ex-VP of the Masters Foundation. Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken to abandon his family and business and go into hiding.”

Hates: Pointless meetings

Pointless meetings Likes: Family

Family Height: 5’9

5’9 Weight: 183 lbs

Marisa

Marisa is a new addition to the Street Fighter roster. This muscle-bound fighter towers over most of her opponents, and she’s bringing her warrior spirit to each and every battle.

Article continues after ad

“An up-and-coming jewelry designer from Italy who claims ancestry to ancient Greek warriors. As a child, she was inspired by a vision of the Colosseum in its prime. Today, she seeks glory with a smile—and an eye for beauty.”

Hates: Heights

Heights Likes: Worthy opponents, ossobuco, fine arts

Worthy opponents, ossobuco, fine arts Height: 6’8″

6’8″ Weight: 269 lbs

Manon

Manon’s bringing style and beauty to the fight in her debut to the series, with her mix of judo and ballet-like moves giving her a distinct identity as a combatant.

“A super model and world champion judoka, Manon is an idealist, forever seeking self-improvement in the pursuit of beauty. She struts the catwalk of street fighting to become the world’s strongest model.”

Article continues after ad

Hates: Crowds, chatterboxes

Crowds, chatterboxes Likes: The color gold, cosmetics, her family

The color gold, cosmetics, her family Height: 5’9

5’9 Weight: 129 lbs

Dee Jay

Like Manon, Dee Jay’s bringing his prowess as a dancer into his fighting style. However, he’s much more loose, and has a very momentum-based style that makes him a ball of motion and kicks. Lots of kicks.

“A globally popular dance music superstar, Dee Jay is always ready to have a good time. With a burning love for music and fighting, this Jamaican sensation drives audiences wild with hot new songs and stylish moves.”

Article continues after ad

JP

JP certainly isn’t the youngest fighter showing up to throw hands on the Street Fighter 6 roster, but he’s confident nonetheless. He’s got a swagger about him, and his deeply technical fighting style will reward players who master it.

“Head of an international NGO responsible for many successful investment projects, and the man behind Nayshall’s present prosperity. Has a beloved cat named Cybele.”

Hates: Stains on his clothes, sleep

Stains on his clothes, sleep Likes: Chess puzzles, cleaning, local cuisines

Chess puzzles, cleaning, local cuisines Height: 6’3

6’3 Weight: 214 lbs

Cammy

One of the three most recently revealed fighters in Sony’s State of Play presentation on February 23, 2023, Cammy makes a triumphant return to the series with an all-new character design. She’s trading in her green leotard for a more conventional outfit, but she’s still got kicks for days.

Article continues after ad

“Member of British special forces unit Delta Red. Distinguished herself in the operation against Shadaloo, with which she shares a fated connection. Hyper-competent but somewhat moody. Currently working at HQ.”

Hates: Everything (if she’s grumpy)

Everything (if she’s grumpy) Likes: Cats

Cats Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Weight: 134 lbs

Zangief

Zangief is yet another returning character for the series, and a longtime staple. His heavy grappler playstyle is a fan favorite, and he’s been in nearly every Street Fighter game up to this point. It’s no surprise to see him coming back for the sixth entry, and he’s looking better than ever.

Article continues after ad

“A colossal wrestler nicknamed the Red Cyclone. Zangief is dedicated to physical improvement and instructing his students.”

Hates: Projectiles (Don’t we all?)

Projectiles (Don’t we all?) Likes: Wrestling, Cossack dancing

Wrestling, Cossack dancing Height: 7′

7′ Weight: 399 lbs

Lily

Lily is the only newcomer of the three fighters revealed at the State of Play event, and she’s bringing an agile moveset to the table. Her dual-wielded weapons give her a ferocious set of rush-down moves and a seemingly aggressive playstyle.

“A descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, Lily speaks with the spirits of nature, trusting in their guidance as she travels the globe. Don’t judge a book by its cover—her small stature conceals truly titanic power.”

Article continues after ad

Hates: Lies

Lies Likes: Cameras, birds of prey

Cameras, birds of prey Height: 5’3″

5’3″ Weight: 106 lbs

Street Fighter 6 DLC characters

In a special Street Fighter 6 showcase on April 20, 2023, it was revealed that four additional characters will be coming to the game as DLC characters in the future. These are Ed, Rashid, A.K.I., and Akuma.

Capcom Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma are set to join Street Fighter 6 after its launch in June 2023.

First up on the list is SFV’s very own Rashid, who will be flying into the game in Summer 2023. Afterward, newcomer A.K.I. will join the cast in Autumn 2023. Psycho-powered boxer Ed will then belt into the fray come Winter 2024, followed by Akuma with a fresh new design in Spring 2024.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 character roster! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Street Fighter 6 voice actors | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch? | Can you play Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck? | Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode | Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay?