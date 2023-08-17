Street Fighter 6 players are tired of seeing Ken following character usage data

Street Fighter 6 fans are tired of seeing so many Ken players online after Capcom released character usage data for July 2023.

Street Fighter 6 has had a very busy July, with Rashid’s debut happening on July 24, as well as the massive turnout for the game at EVO 2023.

The hype for EVO and Rashid’s release likely boosted player engagement during July 2023, as many fans took to the online streets to test out their skills against other players.

Now, Capcom has released the character usage data for July, and players have spoken out about wanting to see more variety following Ken’s dominance in the online Ranked mode.

Street Fighter 6 players tired of seeing Ken online

On August 16, 2023, Capcom tweeted out the worldwide character usage data for July 2023, which showed the five most popular characters in Ranked for each tier.

In the Rookie tier, Juri was able to claim Cammy’s 1st place spot, bumping the acrobatic fighter down to second, while Ken, Luke, and Ryu followed.

However, the ranks from Iron all the way up to Masters told a different story. The top spots for all six tiers beyond Rookie were dominated by Ken, with characters like Cammy, Juri, Ryu, and Marisa populating the spots below him.

Players have noticed Ken’s prevalence online and have spoken out about how tired they are of seeing him. “I’m so, so tired of fighting Ken’s,” said one fan, accompanied by a meme.

Other players wondered why the community seemed to gravitate toward him so much, especially in Ranked. “Why are there so many d*mn Ken’s? Is he really that popular, or simply that easy to use? Perhaps a little bit of both,” asked one fan.

While many lamented the lack of variety shown in July’s data, plenty of fans took to the replies to represent their own mains, like Guile, JP, and Chun-Li.

JP’s lack of representation in particular struck some community members as odd, considering the character’s strong performance during Gamers8 through pro players like Kakeru.

Of course, Street Fighter 6 is still in its infancy, so there’s plenty of time to see more variety come to online Ranked. Perhaps August 2023 will show fans a bit more variety following these major tournaments.