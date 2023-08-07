A.K.I. joins Street Fighter 6 in EVO 2023 reveal

A.K.I. is the next World Warrior coming to the Street Fighter 6 roster, as revealed at EVO 2023. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming character so far.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest installment in the beloved fighting game franchise, which reigned supreme at this year’s Evolution Championship Series with over 7,061 total entrants, garnering the most players out of any other game at the jam-packed event.

It’s clear that players were excited to test their mettle against each other in the game’s first-ever EVO run, which also marked the title’s very first official event in the Capcom Pro Tour.

Article continues after ad

However, players were looking forward to more than just the competition. It’s known that EVO is a prime opportunity for gaming companies to make big reveals – and Street Fighter 6 didn’t disappoint.

Capcom Street Fighter 6 has already released a roadmap for upcoming DLC characters. Rashid has already been released, and A.K.I. is up next.

A.K.I. comes to Street Fighter 6

Capcom had already unveiled a roadmap for SF6’s upcoming DLC characters, with Rashid being the most recent addition to the roster, releasing just before EVO in Summer 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A.K.I. was the next character on the list, and is set to join the fray in Autumn of this year (appropriate, given that her name also means ‘Autumn’ in Japanese). On Sunday Finals, August 6, fighting game fans were treated to a trailer showing off the next combatant making her entrance in the Street Fighter universe.

Article continues after ad

A.K.I. is a totally new character to the franchise, having never been in a Street Fighter game prior to this. Based on her trailer, it seems as though A.K.I. has a penchant for poison – much like F.A.N.G. from SFV.

We didn’t get to see any gameplay from this upcoming fighter, but she certainly seems devious. For now, that’s all we have to go on, but players can expect to see A.K.I. join the fight this Autumn.

Article continues after ad

For more information on Street Fighter 6’s characters, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.