Should you rush through Starfield’s main story to reach New Game Plus?

As the Starfield universe expands, so does the debate on how to best experience it. With many players and critics claiming that the “real game” starts in New Game Plus mode, an important question emerges: Should you rush through the initial playthrough to get there?

Since its early-access release on September 1, Bethesda’s latest space exploration game has garnered both praise and critique. Starfield has impressed with its expansive universe and intricate game mechanics. However, the game’s pacing has been a point of contention, with some players suggesting that the main storyline alone offers a somewhat lackluster experience.

Starfield fans point out that the game offers near-endless opportunities beyond its main storyline, and some players argue that the game’s true potential is only unlocked when you venture beyond the main quest.

Furthermore, critics and early-access players are now suggesting that the “real game” starts in the New Game Plus mode. Yet, the specifics of what New Game Plus offers remain a mystery, with players hesitant to reveal details due to “major story spoilers.”

Should you rush through Starfield for New Game Plus?

The answer in most cases, appears to be no, at least, according to some critics and players who have sped through the initial playthrough to unlock New Game Plus.

Greg Miller from Kinda Funny answered the question in a video clip, saying, “You don’t have to blaze through the main campaign, but don’t play it the way you would have traditionally played a Bethesda game.”

Miller elaborated that in games like Fallout and Skyrim, players often get sidetracked by side quests and other distractions. However, players can have a different approach with Starfield.

“If a side quest interests you, and you think that as this character I would go do this, then go do it. If you’re playing the main mission and think that my character would put everything else in the world aside to go do this, then do it. Be true to your character. You need to pick a lane. 55 hours in and I just want to keep playing this game,” Miller said.

Likewise, a tweet from CohhCarnage reveals that players shouldn’t rush through the Starfield main story just to reach New Game Plus. Although there’s “cool” additional stuff in there, players should be encouraged to take their time.

These insights suggest that it’s not worth rushing through Starfield just to access New Game Plus.

However, if you’re enjoying the game and want to continue playing even after the main campaign ends, it’s clear that you don’t need to complete every single side quest or explore every nook and cranny on your first playthrough.

Save that for New Game Plus, where the real fun begins, at least according to critics and early-access players who have had the game in their hands for a while now.

