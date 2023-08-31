Starfield early access is on Xbox Game Pass, but there’s a catch

People who want to play Starfield early access on Game Pass without having to pay full price are able to do so, but there’s a catch if you want to explore the stars a week before everyone else.

Starfield is one of the most anticipated releases in a year filled to the brim with highly anticipated releases, so it’s no surprise that players are looking to get their hands on the game as soon as possible.

Fortunately, the game is available for Game Pass users. Those who use the subscription service can dodge having to pay for the full game.

However, if you want to get early access to Starfield, there’s a catch.

How to get Starfield early access on Xbox Game Pass

Bethesda

The base game of Starfield will be available to all Game Pass users on September 6, a week after its early access release. However, it’s still possible to get the base game of Starfield as part of the subscription and get early access via Game Pass.

By upgrading to the Premium Edition of the game, players can access the game a week early. While this’ll set you back around $35 USD, it’s still much cheaper than buying the game at its full price of $70 USD or $100 USD total for the Premium Edition.

That said, the major caveat is that you’ll have to purchase the game at its full price on the Xbox platform if your Game Pass subscription runs out and you haven’t renewed it, essentially making that $35 purchase useless without Game Pass.

However, for those who hold on to Game Pass, there isn’t much to worry about here. Seeing as Bethesda has been acquired by Microsoft, it’s likely that Starfield will be on Game Pass indefinitely, dodging the issue of rolling off the service like many other third-party titles have prior.

