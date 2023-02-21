Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to be one of EA’s biggest titles in 2023, but players are wondering if they’ll be able to have instant access to the Star Wars game via the company’s EA Play subscription service.

EA Play has been around for quite a few years now and works in a similar capacity to other popular subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. Players pay a monthly fee and in return are given access to a large library of EA Games – but does that include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Respawn Entertainment are gearing up to drop another entry in the Star Wars Jedi franchise, with Survivor being a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

But will EA Play members be able to jump into the shoes of Cal Kestis from day one? Let’s find out.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on EA Play?

On the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor website, EA make it perfectly clear that the new game will be available to play on day one “with EA Play Pro.” However, if you’re unsure of the difference between EA Play and EA Play Pro, then there is a catch.

If you have a regular EA Play subscription that costs $4.99/£3.99 a month, depending on your region, then you will not be eligible to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor via the service.

On the other hand, if you pay $14.99/£14.99 a month for EA Play Pro, then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be immediately playable on launch day. However, EA Play Pro is only available through the EA Play App – which is a PC exclusive.

The overarching caveat here is that console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X do not have access to the EA Play App, so they won’t be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor via EA Play.

Keen fans will no doubt buy the full game anyway and jump in, but if you’re not quite as desperate, then like Fallen Order, we expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to arrive on the standard EA Play service in the next year or so.

If you'd like to know more about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then we have some other guides for you to check out below:

