Surprise Star Wars Jedi Survivor update adds DLSS on PC & “solid 60 FPS” on console

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 7 is the game’s biggest update yet, adding DLSS support on PC and performance improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

EA and Respawn rolled out Star Wars Jedi Survivor to much acclaim earlier this year. However, PC and console players were quick to point out its spotty performance across all platforms.

Despite targeting 60 FPS, even the game’s Performance Mode struggled to maintain consistent frame rates, with some of Jedi Survivor’s busier levels suffering double-digit framerate drops.

However, patch notes for the latest update suggest that these issues and more have been finally resolved.

Respawn has released the patch notes for Jedi Survivor’s Patch 7, which details the various fixes PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players can expect.

The update notably introduces DLSS support on PC; meanwhile, PS5 users will finally receive an improved gaming experience thanks to the addition of Variable Refresh Rate support.

Better still, the latest fixes for Jedi Survivor promise a “solid 60 FPS in Performance mode” across PS5 and Series X|S platforms.

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including: Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – [have] resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.

Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.

