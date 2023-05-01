Where to find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s most ridiculous Easter egg

In one of the more hilarious Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Easter eggs, Respawn Entertainment has hidden an art class for droids. Here’s where to find the ridiculous Mogu portrait session.

As you would expect from just about any new content under the Star Wars umbrella, Jedi: Survivor is filled to the brim with both explicit and subtle Easter eggs for fans to uncover. From stunning character appearances to more hidden surprises, there’s plenty for both casual players and diehards alike to enjoy.

Among the pile is one Easter egg in particular, a secret area that happens to let Cal Kestis in on a more intimate moment between some droids and a Mogu.

If you’re looking for this hilarious surprise, look no further. Here’s where to find the ridiculous Mogu Easter egg in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Droids drawing a Mogu in hilarious Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Easter egg

First things first, make sure you’re on Koboh to start tracking this Easter egg down. Fortunately, it’s quite close to your hub at Pyloon’s Saloon. Simply head across the Harvest Ridge but make sure you do so with a mount at the ready. Follow our path on the map pictured below to find yourself in a cave.

Respawn Entertainment

Ignore the enemies here and look up to find some branches Cal can grab onto. Launch from your mount, grab the branches, and begin climbing to the ceiling. From there, wrap around to another set of branches just next to it and continue traversing on this path until you can safely drop down next to a light.

Respawn Entertainment

Now here’s where things get tricky. The hidden trail to the Easter egg can’t be seen whatsoever. While a crack in the wall exists, it’s hidden behind all sorts of shrubbery.

Push yourself into the wall at the exact location pictured below. If the animation doesn’t trigger right away, keep hugging the wall while moving around to the left and right until you find this secret path.

Respawn Entertainment

Once in, get ready for a few minutes of nothing. Just continue holding down your analog stick to walk forward as Cal makes his way through the winding cave. After a while, you’ll have made it into the surprise room.

Now inside, you can see droids gathering around three canvases to draw their own dazzling portraits of a Mogu. Not just any Mogu, though, a hilariously confident Mogu letting it all hang out while they pose for the droids.

Respawn Entertainment

For a quicker breakdown, be sure to follow the steps below to reach the hidden Easter egg in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

Travel to Koboh.

Grab a mount and head over to the Harvest Ridge area.

Enter a cave system on the northern side of this zone.

Jump from your mount onto the branches overhead.

Climb over to a light source on the left side of the room.

Hug the wall until Cal finds the hidden crack.

Follow this secret trail for a few minutes to find the Easter egg room.

So now that the community has uncovered one of the more amusing secrets in the game, we can only imagine what else is hiding in plain sight for us to find. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on some of our other handy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below:

