Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans think the game’s secretly teasing Daredevil content

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players believe the game’s Daredevil Easter eggs could be teasing future content featuring Matt Murdock.

Insomniac’s first Spider-Man title boasted its fair share of Matt Murdock/Daredevil references. A business card for the lawyer’s firm, Nelson and Murdock, can be found in one of Peter’s backpacks, for example.

Eagle-eyed players may also stumble across Fogwell’s Gym while swinging around New York. This particular locale is notable for being the place where Matt’s father, Jack, trained as a boxer. But the Spider-Man game’s most significant Easter egg came in the form of the Nelson and Murdock law office.

In the 2018 adventure, the firm had a nice plaque near the entrance, though a red notice on the door implied business wasn’t booming. The office still stands in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, yet the plague has gone missing. Naturally, fans believe there’s more to the story, especially since one side quest ends with Peter mentioning “lawyer friends” that could help resolve some legal matters.

Spider-Man 2 players think Daredevil content may be in the works

A quick stop at Nelson and Murdock in Hell’s Kitchen reveals the law firm’s sign is no longer fixed to the building. In a spoilercast with IGN, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Creative Director, Bryan Intihar, was asked to address the sudden change.

Naturally, he couldn’t say much but stated the following: “That’s a good question. Stay tuned. Good find, though.” IGN shared Intihar’s response with fans on Twitter/X and, naturally, the speculation has already kicked into high gear. Many assume the missing plaque means Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe will explore Murdock/Daredevil’s story a bit more in the future.

Sony The Nelson and Murdock firm is missing its usual plaque in Spider-Man 2.

Responding to the IGN post, one fan wrote, “Uh oh (devil emoji) Daredevil expansion?” Further in the thread, a similar reply reads, “DLC launches regarding Marvel’s Daredevil…”

Another fan mentioned that small details like this usually matter in one way, shape, or form. “I had a feeling the changing of the plaque was an intentional choice. Insomniac really cares about the little details in their games. Here’s hoping Daredevil shows up!”

Since Insomniac seems to be expanding upon its Marvel universe, a Daredevil appearance somewhere down the line doesn’t seem too farfetched. The studio already has a Wolverine game in production.

Plus, Spider-Man 2’s final act sets up what could be an interesting third installment. Developers have also expressed interest in potentially exploring a Venom-centric spinoff. There could be a little room in the lineup for an appearance from the Man Without Fear.