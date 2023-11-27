Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player figures out “better version” of Venom glitch

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fan uncovered a “better version” of the Venom glitch, which allows players to free-roam and fight enemies.

Players discovered a fun Venom-related exploit shortly after the Spider-Man sequel hit store shelves. The bug let users take control of the character for longer than intended, effectively turning free-roaming Venom gameplay into a possibility.

Repeatedly running into invisible walls on certain rooftops was the only way to get the glitch to function. And many had no problem succeeding in this regard. However, the fun came to an end when Insomniac patched the glitch out, likely because it corrupted save data.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But one player seems to have already found another way of wreaking havoc in NYC as Venom.

Spider-Man 2 fan shows off another version of the Venom glitch

Undeterred by the patch that removed the Venom exploit, one determined Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player unearthed yet another way to play as the hulking villain.

Redditor UnderTheHood788 has shared gameplay footage of Venom beating up criminals in alleyways, far from the confines of the single mission in which he’s playable. The video shows the character running across rooftops and freely exploring the city, too.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Users in the thread called it a “better version” of the since-fixed glitch. Yet, getting it to work requires much more effort, according to the original poster.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor explained how to trigger the new glitch in a comment, telling fellow players that it begins with the “cutscene right before you switch to Peter.” Once the screen cuts to black, players should unplug their PS5.

It may require a few tries, but once it works, hitting the Load Save function will trigger a mission named “Don’t Be Scared” as Peter. It won’t have an objective attached, so players should visit an Unidentified Targets mission and “wait a little bit, then it should change you to Venom.”

Article continues after ad

Apparently, reloading will allow Venom to remain in charge for nighttime escapades that include Hunter-centric objects, The Flame missions, and even Symbiote quests.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, three people have responded to the comment saying this process did indeed activate Spider-Man 2’s playable Venom glitch. Still, players should be cautious when purposefully engaging with bugged content – there’s no telling what the side effects may include.