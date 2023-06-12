Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – Release Date, Platforms, trailer, more

Sea of Thieves is getting a brand new collaboration alongside Lucasfilm and has been titled The Legend of Monkey Island. Here is what we know about this brand-new Sea of Thieves story expansion.

The Xbox showcase on June 11, 2023, was filled with surprises. Players got to witness a brand new Yakuza game, a deep dive into Starfield, a first look into Fable and Avowed, and a lot more.

Amongst them, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island was yet another surprise that nobody was expecting. This is a collaboration with Lucasfilm and will feature a brand-new free-to-play story.

It seems players have a lot in store in this new expansion and the developers seem very excited about its release. Here is what we know regarding Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island.

Contents

Microsoft Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island got revealed during the Xbox showcase

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island will release on July 20, 2023. This will be a three-part series with the other two being released in the future. You will be able to access all of these for free within the game.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island Platforms

The brand new Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island expansion will be available on PC, Xbox, and Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island Trailer

The trailer for this brand-new Sea of Thieves expansion that was showcased on June 11, 2023, in the Xbox event has been provided below:

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island Gameplay

The core game of The Legend of Monkey Island will be very similar to the original Sea of Thieves. It will feature new adventures for players and you will get to meet characters like Guybrush Threepwood, Murray The Demonic Talking Skull, Elaine, and several others.

You will get to visit both Melee and Monkey islands freely and solve all kinds of puzzles without any interruption from other players. All three parts will be free-to-play with the first major adventure starting on July 20, 2023.

Hence, this concludes our guide to Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island. If you found it informative, then please look into some of the other major titles that we cover at Dexerto.

