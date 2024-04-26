Sea of Thieves: How to buy a ship, cost, how to customize & Captaincy explained

No Sea of Thieves adventure is complete without your own ship. So, to ensure you become a legendary pirate captain in no time, here’s how to buy a ship in Sea of Thieves, how much it costs, how to customize it, and how your newfound Captaincy works.

A pirate’s life hasn’t exactly begun until you buy your own boat. After all, who would Jack Sparrow be without his Black Pearl? Luckily, when it comes to Sea of Thieves, you can buy your very own ship, and it comes with some handy perks.

However, knowing how to buy your ship in Sea of Thieves, how much it costs, or even what being a captain gives you can be tricky. Luckily, you have all you need right here.

How to buy a ship in Sea of Thieves

To buy your very own ship in Sea of Thieves, simply follow the below steps:

Launch Sea of Thieves and select the Play button. Choose Adventure and select High Seas. Click ‘My Ships‘ in the middle of the screen. Choose ‘Purchase ship‘ Select either the Sloop (1-2 players), Brigantine (2-3 players), or the Galleon (3-4 players). Name your ship (we suggest Lost Bouys or Seas the Day). Complete your purchase and the ship is yours!

We suggest buying the ship you’re likely to use the most. So if you regularly play with a full team, choose the Galleon, if you usually play solo, the Sloop is your best bet. After all, only buying one will save you a lot of Gold.

How much does a ship cost in Sea of Thieves?

In a similar way to real life, ships can be quite expensive in Sea of Thieves, but once you complete a few Voyages and activate emissaries, you should be able to afford the ship you need.

Nevertheless, you can find the costs of each ship below:

Sloop : 250,000 Gold

: 250,000 Gold Brigantine: 375,000 Gold

375,000 Gold Galleon: 500,000 Gold

As previously said, you’ll want to buy the ship you will use the most, but you can still purchase all three ships if you choose to, and if you have 1,125,000 Gold to spare.

On top of this, you can have more than one of the same ship, but you need to unlock the Legendary Ship Title on the ship of the same type beforehand. This requires you to reach Class 50 in the chosen ship’s milestone categories. Once you do this, you can buy up to five of each ship type.

How to customize your ship in Sea of Thieves

Once you buy your very own ship, you get the chance to customize it, with its design being added to your boat. Naturally, you can change it when you want, but this will save you from having to visit the Shipwright every time you start the game to customize your boat.

To customize your ship in Sea of Thieves, you’ll need to head to the Outposts Shipwright. They’re usually near where your ship is docked. Once you’re there, chat with the Shipwright and browse their stock, this will give you tons of options from trinkets to sails, to captains’ decorations.

When you purchase the items you want (be aware that some require challenges rather than costing money), turn around and open up the chest nearby. This will let you add what you want to your ship, making it entirely your own.

Sea of Thieves Captaincy explained

Being the captain of your own ship in Sea of Thieves grants you a variety of new content for the game:

Unlocks the Sovereign

Lets you customize and name your ship

Unlocks a Captain’s Log

New Voyages

The Sovereign is a handy Trading Company that will distribute your loot among the various other Trading companies, allowing you to simply drop off all your items in one place rather than having to run it to each location. However, this only works for captained ships.

As previously mentioned, being a captain allows you to customize your own ship from its outer design to its trinkets and your captain’s room. You can implement all these to your ship permanently, but it will cost a little extra. Before customizing it, you will also be required to think of a name for your ship too.

Sat in your captain’s room will be the Captain’s Log. This helps keep track of all your voyages, crew, and ship history. However, it’s very valuable to enemy ships, as it fetches a high price to the Reapers.

You’ll also get access to new exciting voyages once you’re a captain. These new voyages work as more compact versions of the regular trading company voyages and can be brought from any Shipwright Shop. You can choose between a variety of quests and can also store up to 50 of each on your ship, for easy looting.

