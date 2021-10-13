Obsidian’s Avowed release date, trailer, gameplay details, platforms, leaks

Obsidian Entertainment’s next big RPG looks set to rival Skyrim. Here’s everything we know about Avowed, including a potential release date.

Microsoft has been acquiring studios for a few years, and Obsidian Entertainment might be one of the most exciting. The legendary RPG studio has worked on everything from South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and its own Pillars of Eternity franchise.

Perhaps best known for Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, though, the team is once again returning to first-person RPGs with Avowed. Originally unveiled in July of 2020, here’s everything we know about Avowed.

Latest news

Avowed is “The Outer Worlds meets medieval fantasy” – October 12

A report from WindowsCentral states that the game is very much “Obsidian’s take on The Elder Scrolls” following the Fallout-inspired Outer Worlds, while also suggesting it’s “deep into preproduction.”

Avowed release date

According to WindowsCentral, Avowed is still in a pre-alpha state – meaning it’s not likely to launch anytime soon.

Read more: Elder Scrolls 6 release date hopes dwindle as Skyrim Anniversary Edition confirmed

With 2022 seeing Starfield arrive from Bethesda, it could be that Obsidian’s own big RPG is targeting a 2023 date – although that’s speculation at this point.

Avowed platforms

Microsoft’s official site for the game says that Avowed will come to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as Windows 10 PCs.

There’s no mention of Windows 11, though that seems a shoo-in, but it seems Xbox One owners will need to upgrade to the latest console to be able to play it.

If you’re on PS4 or PS5, though, bad luck – the game is an Xbox exclusive.

Avowed will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Avowed trailer

Check out the pre-rendered announcement trailer below:

Avowed gameplay details

While we haven’t seen any gameplay as yet, we do know that Avowed is set in the same universe as the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Players will be able to wield familiar magic spells, and despite its darker announcement trailer, WindowsCentral reports that it’s a more colorful game than the likes of Skyrim or Oblivion.

That same report also suggests that there’s the potential for more environmental interactivity, too, with players able to burn through some blocked doors.

At this point in time, it’s too early to say if the game will be open-world, though.

