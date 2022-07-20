Yakuza 8: Gameplay, setting, characters & more

Nathan Warby . 1 hour ago

Yakuza 8 is set to be the next entry in the flashy and occasionally wacky beat ’em up series. Here’s everything we know about Yakuza 8 so far, from the characters included and possible gameplay features.

The Yakuza series is well known for its quirky but often insightful look at Japan’s criminal underworld, paired with over-the-top combat and hilarious side activities.

This extra layer of silliness is one of the reasons Yakuza has gone on to be an incredibly successful franchise since its debut back in 2005, producing seven mainline titles and numerous spin-offs.

Following the release of Lost Judgement back in 2021, Yakuza 8 is set to be the next in line. So, we’ve put together everything we know about Yakuza 8 so far, from the returning characters to how it might play.

Contents

Unfortunately, there is currently no release date for Yakuza 8. Sega is yet to formally reveal the project, so for now, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly when it will drop.

The good news is that Yakuza releases have been like clockwork since the series debuted, with only three calendar years being skipped since 2005. So, even if 2022 proves to be too soon for Yakuza 8, sometime in 2023 would be a safe assumption.

Yakuza 8 characters

Although there are very few details surrounding Yakuza 8 so far, we have had our first peek at a handful of characters that will feature in the game.

MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura uploaded a video of a Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio tour, the developers of the Yakuza games, and a small section of it showed off three characters that players will recognize. On the monitors, you can see Ichiban Kasuga, Koichi Adachi, and Yu Nanba from 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Ichiban was that game’s protagonist, while Koichi Adachi and Yu Nanba were his old friends. It’s not clear from the footage if Ichiban is Yakuza 8’s main character, but this could be our first hint that Yakuza 8 is a prequel or sequel to Like a Dragon.

Yakuza 8 setting

While the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio tour didn’t go into where Yakuza 8 might be set, a follow-up story from Famitsu revealed that the next game will see a “new town” introduced.

It’s unclear at this time if this is in addition to Isezaki Ijincho (based on the real Isezakichō district of Yokohama) from Yakuza 7 being expanded on, or if players can look forward to a totally different setting.

Yakuza 8 gameplay

Again, we’re still waiting for our first Yakuza 8 trailer, but if the game is tied to Like a Dragon, which all the information so far is pointing towards, that does give us some hints to go off.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was the first game to abandon the real-time beat ’em up action the series is known for in favor of a turn-based approach. If Yakuza 8 is indeed a sequel, we can expect the trademark combat system to make a return.

That was everything we know so far about Yakuza 8, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest details. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other biggest upcoming releases:

