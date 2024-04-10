Safer Seas mode can make your journey across the seas easier in Sea of Thieves but what does it include and how you can play it?

Sea of Thieves offers a thrilling but dangerous pirate experience in a world full of hostile sea monsters and other players who can plunder your ship for treasure. The PvP aspect in particular may feel overwhelming if you’re just getting used to the ropes of the game and that’s where Safer Seas mode comes in.

This new mode was introduced in December 2023 and can help ease newcomers into Sea of Thieves but it does come with some limitations.

Contents

Rare Safer Seas is a more relaxed experience in Sea of Thieves.

What is Safer Seas mode?

Safer Seas mode in Sea of Thieves is essentially a more relaxed in-game experience. Rather than playing on a public server with other pirates, you’ll be on a private server with just your crew. There’s no risk of getting attacked by other pirates in this mode.

Whether you’re a complete newcomer or a veteran who wants to do some quiet treasure hunting, Safer Seas is a great option for those wanting a less hostile time in the game. However, it’s important to note that you’ll still come up against PvE enemies so make sure to still keep your guard up!

How to play Safer Seas mode

To play Safer Seas mode, simply follow the steps below:

When you start up Sea of Thieves you’ll have the option to choose the type of session you want to play. Simply, select the ‘Safer Seas’ experience from the menu. You’ll then be loaded into a private server to enjoy a more relaxing experience with up to 3 friends. It’s important to note once you’re in Safer Seas mode you won’t be able to swap into a High Seas session. You’ll either need to restart the game or Join a new session to swap Seas.

Safer Seas mode limitations

There are a few limitations when playing Safer Seas mode however including not being able to become a Pirate Legend. Here are all the limitations of the mode:

While there’s no limit to the amount of Gold you can get, you will earn it at 30% of the rate that you would in High Seas.

that you would in High Seas. You will earn Reputation at 30% of the rate that you would in High Seas.

that you would in High Seas. You can’t earn any Reputation for Athena’s Fortune or Reaper’s Bones .

. You can’t earn any Allegiance for Guardians of Fortune or Servants of the Flame .

. For Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, and Hunter’s Call , once you reach Reputation Level 40, Reputation is capped and cannot go any further

, once you and cannot go any further Doubloons are earned at 100% Value in Safer Seas but there are fewer ways to earn the currency.

in Safer Seas but to earn the currency. You cannot buy Letters of Recommendation in Safer Seas mode.

in Safer Seas mode. There are some Season-related Trials that you cannot complete on Safer Seas due to the features they relate to being unavailable in the mode.

due to the features they relate to being unavailable in the mode. Live events are not active in Safer Seas mode .

. At the Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, and Hunter’s Call Company Shops you cannot buy Emissary Flags or Promotions and Company Items after Reputation Level 40 .

. At the Athena’s Fortune and Reaper’s Bones Company Shops, you cannot buy anything .

. You won’t be able to post maps to the treasure board .

. You cannot become a Pirate Legend or access any Pirate Legend content.

or access any Pirate Legend content. You can’t captain a ship in Safer Seas.

in Safer Seas. It’s not possible to progress your Guild in Safer Seas.

Safer Seas excluded Treasure

As well as the limitations mentioned above, certain Treasure won’t be available to obtain in Safer Seas mode. These include:

All Athena’s Fortune Treasures

Chest of Fortune

Generous Gift

Humble Gift

Rag and Bone Crate

Reaper’s Bounty

Reaper’s Chest

Ritual Skull

Skull of Destiny

All Tomes

