Best Warzone 2 settings on consoles

What are the best settings for Warzone 2 on consoles? To make sure you can spot the competition easily, here’s how to get the most out of Warzone 2 if you’re playing PlayStation or Xbox.

Warzone 2 and DMZ offer brand new experiences for CoD players, using the might of the Modern Warfare 2 engine to deliver a thrilling next-gen experience.

If you’re diving into Warzone 2 on PC and console, then we’ve got you covered there too. You’ll need the best loadouts in your arsenal to secure a dub.

Grab your controller and get ready to drop in, as we’ve put together the best settings for console players to utilize.

Best Warzone 2 settings for PlayStation and Xbox

Graphics settings

Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0

FidelityFXCAS: On

FidelityFXCAS Strength: 40

FOV: 95-115

First-Person ADS: Affected

Third Person FOV: 90

First and Third Person Camera Shake: 50%

Third-Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

120hz Mode: If your monitor is 120hz or higher, we recommend using this setting

Activison Al Mazrah is Warzone 2’s brand new map.

Best Warzone 2 controller settings on PlayStation and Xbox

If you’re looking for the best controller settings on consoles, then we’ve got fully-fledged guides ready to explore, alongside plenty of brutal loadouts:

