Best Warzone 2 settings on consoles

What are the best settings for Warzone 2 on consoles? To make sure you can spot the competition easily, here’s how to get the most out of Warzone 2 if you’re playing PlayStation or Xbox.
Warzone 2 and DMZ offer brand new experiences for CoD players, using the might of the Modern Warfare 2 engine to deliver a thrilling next-gen experience.
If you’re diving into Warzone 2 on PC and console, then we’ve got you covered there too. You’ll need the best loadouts in your arsenal to secure a dub.
Grab your controller and get ready to drop in, as we’ve put together the best settings for console players to utilize.
Best Warzone 2 settings for PlayStation and Xbox
Graphics settings
- Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
- FidelityFXCAS: On
- FidelityFXCAS Strength: 40
- FOV: 95-115
- First-Person ADS: Affected
- Third Person FOV: 90
- First and Third Person Camera Shake: 50%
- Third-Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- 120hz Mode: If your monitor is 120hz or higher, we recommend using this setting
Best Warzone 2 controller settings on PlayStation and Xbox
If you’re looking for the best controller settings on consoles, then we’ve got fully-fledged guides ready to explore, alongside plenty of brutal loadouts:
