College Football 25 gives players several options for passing, viewing the field, and playing defense. All settings come down to personal preference, but there are a few choices worth considering over others.

EA created the authentic College Football experience with its latest football simulation title. These are college kids on the field, not professional athletes, which shows.

In College Football 25, it’s hard to make tackles, a quarterback can bomb deep passes with ease, and crowd atmosphere plays a significant factor in player composure.

Given how different this gameplay is from other football titles like Madden, you must approach choosing settings with a new perspective. With that in mind, let’s jump right in.

Passing Type: Placement & Accuracy

Placement & Accuracy Passing Showdown: Off

Off Pass Lead Increase: Small

Small Reticle Speed: 16

16 Reticle Visibility: User Only

User Only Meter Visibility: User Only

There are four different types of passing options in College Football 25. EA advertised Revamped Passing because it’s the system created for this title and combines player ratings and pass context to give players the most control over their throws.

However, after testing each option, we found that Placement & Accuracy are the best choices for consistently throwing to receivers, as players can aim more precisely where they want the ball. When mastered, back shoulder throws will be easy, and you have more control of throws over the middle of the field.

The placement reticle is where you aim your left stick when throwing a ball. The Reticle Speed indicates how fast the reticle moves, and we believe it’s better to have this setting at a faster speed to get the ball out of your quarterback’s hand faster.

Auto Flip Defensive Play Call: On

On Defensive Ball Hawk: On

On Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: On

On Defensive Heat Seeker Window Size: 100%

100% Defensive Switch Assist: Off

Off Controlled Player Art: Off

Off Coach Mode: Off

Even a seasoned football veteran will struggle with defense in College Football 25. Based on that logic, we recommend turning on several assistance settings to make the task easier.

Most importantly, turning on Defensive Heat Seeker Assist will be a game-changer. The setting is not on by default, but if you turn it on, user-controlled defenders are steered toward the ball carriers when attempting to run or dive into them.

Without this setting on, players miss their tackles more, which has been one of the hardest things to master so far.

Camera Toggle: On

On Passing Cam: On

On Offense Camera Settings: Standard

Standard Defense Camera Settings: Standard

After trying every camera option, Standard for defense and offense works best. All other choices are either zoomed in too close or too far away. Wide provides an excellent view of the field pre-snap, but a weird zoom-in when the play starts makes it hard to confidently recommend it.

