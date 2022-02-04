One of the best things about Rocket League is that all cars are the same speed, and pretty much feel the same. But a few of them have a different hitbox zone, and here’s each of them explained in detail to help you understand.
Psyonix’s Rocket League is a bonafide multiplayer classic and an esports staple. Frantic 5-minute battles between two sets of cars trying to score incredible goals with balls is a great concept that was executed perfectly.
Skill is at the forefront of Rocket League and even Psynoix have said: “None of the cars have stats. The only differences are hitboxes.” So how important are Rocket League hitboxes then? It turns out very.
A hitbox is an invisible box or shape around a game model that can’t be seen by the player but acts as the model’s collision detection system. For example, in fighting games, even though each combatant has a completely visible model, they still have particular hitboxes that determine if attacks connect.
Here is every hitbox in Rocket League with an explanation for each.
Octane hitbox
A popular and default choice, Octane’s hitbox is very tall for a RL car, and its slightly bigger size at the back offers a bit more leeway when trying to connect with the ball.
Dominus hitbox
Although small and a bit thin, Dominus’ clean symmetrical body type makes it great for the air and more skilled players can score some nasty goals when connecting with a perfectly struck shot.
Breakout hitbox
Considered one of the harder hitboxes to master. Breakout has a similar shape to Dominus but isn’t quite as long, however, it will again reward players with powerful shots for precise hits.
Advertisement
Hybrid hitbox
One of the game’s newer hitboxes, Hybrid does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s the perfect middle-ground between an Octane hitbox and a Dominus one and can give you an idea of which style you prefer.
Merc hitbox
Merc is undoubtedly the tallest car in the game and it makes it perfect for 50/50 battles, defending, and goalkeeping. But it feels slightly less mobile and isn’t as forgiving for well-struck attempts at goal.
Plank hitbox
Following in the footsteps of Dominus and Breakout, it’s long and the top of the car has a decent-sized hitbox for aerial hits. It is the shortest car in the game though, so that’s something to consider.
Advertisement
The Batmobile is a popular Dominus hitbox vehicle.
Every Rocket League car’s hitbox style
Psyonix have released a comprehensive list of every car in the game and which hitbox category they fall under.
Breakout Hitbox
Animus GP
Breakout
Breakout Type S
Cyclone
Komodo
Nexus/Nexus SC
Samurai
Dominus Hitbox
‘89 Batmobile
007’s Aston Martin Valhalla
Aftershock
BMW M240i
Chikara/Chikara G1/Chikara GXT
DeLorean
Diestro
Dominus
Dominus GT
Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters)
Fast and Furious Dodge Charger
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE
Formula 1 2021
Gazella GT (Hot Wheels)
Guardian/Guardian G1/Guardian GXT
Hotshot
Ice Charger
Imperator DT5
K.I.T.T. (Knight Rider)
Lamborghini Huracán STO
Masamune
Maverick/Maverick G1/Maverick GXT
McLaren 570S
MR11 (Hot Wheels)
NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro
NASCAR Ford Mustang
NASCAR Toyota Camry
Nemesis
Peregrine TT
Ripper
Ronin/Ronin G1/Ronin GXT
Samus’ Gunship (Nintendo Exclusive)
Tyranno/Tyranno GXT
Werewolf
Hybrid Hitbox
Endo
Esper
Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline
Fast and Furious Pontiac Fiero
Insidio
Jäger 619 RS
Nimbus
R3MX/R3MX GXT
Tygris
Venom
X-Devil
X-Devil MK2
Merc Hitbox
Battle Bus
Merc
Octane Hitbox
007’s Aston Martin DB5
Armadillo (Xbox Exclusive)
Backfire
Bone Shaker
Dingo
Fast 4WD (Hot Wheels)
Fennec
Ford F-150 RLE
Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE
Gizmo
Grog
Harbinger/Harbinger GXT
Hogsticker (Xbox Exclusive)
Jackal
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler
Luigi NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
Marauder
Mario NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
Mudcat/Mudcat G1/Mudcat GXT
Octane
Octane ZSR
Outlaw/Outlaw GXT
Proteus
Road Hog
Road Hog XL
Scarab
Sweet Tooth (PlayStation Exclusive)
Takumi
Takumi RX-T
Triton
The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler
Twinzer
Vulcan
Zippy
Don’t ignore the Merc as it has several useful qualities for a game of Rocket League.
Best Rocket League hitboxes
In our opinion, Octane, Dominus, and Merc are the best hitboxes for you to master. In our complete guide ranking all of the best Rocket League cars, we identified the optimal 4-wheeled demons for you to use.