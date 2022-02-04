One of the best things about Rocket League is that all cars are the same speed, and pretty much feel the same. But a few of them have a different hitbox zone, and here’s each of them explained in detail to help you understand.

Psyonix’s Rocket League is a bonafide multiplayer classic and an esports staple. Frantic 5-minute battles between two sets of cars trying to score incredible goals with balls is a great concept that was executed perfectly.

Skill is at the forefront of Rocket League and even Psynoix have said: “None of the cars have stats. The only differences are hitboxes.” So how important are Rocket League hitboxes then? It turns out very.

What is a hitbox?

A hitbox is an invisible box or shape around a game model that can’t be seen by the player but acts as the model’s collision detection system. For example, in fighting games, even though each combatant has a completely visible model, they still have particular hitboxes that determine if attacks connect.

Rocket League’s cars act the same in that the whole car is viewable, but they have certain hitboxes that determine when the vehicle has come into contact with the ball, boost, or anything else.

All Rocket League hitboxes explained

Rocket League has six different types of hitboxes that are spread out across all the cars in the game. Each one is distinctive thanks to the length and width of cars, plus their overall shape too.

Here is every hitbox in Rocket League with an explanation for each.

Octane hitbox

A popular and default choice, Octane’s hitbox is very tall for a RL car, and its slightly bigger size at the back offers a bit more leeway when trying to connect with the ball.

Dominus hitbox

Although small and a bit thin, Dominus’ clean symmetrical body type makes it great for the air and more skilled players can score some nasty goals when connecting with a perfectly struck shot.

Breakout hitbox

Considered one of the harder hitboxes to master. Breakout has a similar shape to Dominus but isn’t quite as long, however, it will again reward players with powerful shots for precise hits.

Hybrid hitbox

One of the game’s newer hitboxes, Hybrid does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s the perfect middle-ground between an Octane hitbox and a Dominus one and can give you an idea of which style you prefer.

Merc hitbox

Merc is undoubtedly the tallest car in the game and it makes it perfect for 50/50 battles, defending, and goalkeeping. But it feels slightly less mobile and isn’t as forgiving for well-struck attempts at goal.

Plank hitbox

Following in the footsteps of Dominus and Breakout, it’s long and the top of the car has a decent-sized hitbox for aerial hits. It is the shortest car in the game though, so that’s something to consider.

Every Rocket League car’s hitbox style

Psyonix have released a comprehensive list of every car in the game and which hitbox category they fall under.

Breakout Hitbox Animus GP

Breakout

Breakout Type S

Cyclone

Komodo

Nexus/Nexus SC

Samurai Dominus Hitbox ‘89 Batmobile

007’s Aston Martin Valhalla

Aftershock

BMW M240i

Chikara/Chikara G1/Chikara GXT

DeLorean

Diestro

Dominus

Dominus GT

Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters)

Fast and Furious Dodge Charger

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE

Formula 1 2021

Gazella GT (Hot Wheels)

Guardian/Guardian G1/Guardian GXT

Hotshot

Ice Charger

Imperator DT5

K.I.T.T. (Knight Rider)

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Masamune

Maverick/Maverick G1/Maverick GXT

McLaren 570S

MR11 (Hot Wheels)

NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Ford Mustang

NASCAR Toyota Camry

Nemesis

Peregrine TT

Ripper

Ronin/Ronin G1/Ronin GXT

Samus’ Gunship (Nintendo Exclusive)

Tyranno/Tyranno GXT

Werewolf Hybrid Hitbox Endo

Esper

Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline

Fast and Furious Pontiac Fiero

Insidio

Jäger 619 RS

Nimbus

R3MX/R3MX GXT

Tygris

Venom

X-Devil

X-Devil MK2 Merc Hitbox Battle Bus

Merc Octane Hitbox 007’s Aston Martin DB5

Armadillo (Xbox Exclusive)

Backfire

Bone Shaker

Dingo

Fast 4WD (Hot Wheels)

Fennec

Ford F-150 RLE

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE

Gizmo

Grog

Harbinger/Harbinger GXT

Hogsticker (Xbox Exclusive)

Jackal

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler

Luigi NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)

Marauder

Mario NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)

Mudcat/Mudcat G1/Mudcat GXT

Octane

Octane ZSR

Outlaw/Outlaw GXT

Proteus

Road Hog

Road Hog XL

Scarab

Sweet Tooth (PlayStation Exclusive)

Takumi

Takumi RX-T

Triton

The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler

Twinzer

Vulcan

Zippy Plank Hitbox ‘16 Batmobile

Artemis/Artemis G1/Artemis GXT

Centio

Mantis

Paladin

Sentinel

Twin Mill III

Best Rocket League hitboxes

In our opinion, Octane, Dominus, and Merc are the best hitboxes for you to master. In our complete guide ranking all of the best Rocket League cars, we identified the optimal 4-wheeled demons for you to use.

Octane just has the perfect shape and feel for Rocket League, Dominus’ perfectly clean look and long body are appealing, and Merc’s height and power are too good to overlook.