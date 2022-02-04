Breakout Hitbox

Animus GP
Breakout
Breakout Type S
Cyclone
Komodo
Nexus/Nexus SC
Samurai

Dominus Hitbox

‘89 Batmobile
007’s Aston Martin Valhalla
Aftershock
BMW M240i
Chikara/Chikara G1/Chikara GXT
DeLorean
Diestro
Dominus
Dominus GT
Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters)
Fast and Furious Dodge Charger
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE
Formula 1 2021
Gazella GT (Hot Wheels)
Guardian/Guardian G1/Guardian GXT
Hotshot
Ice Charger
Imperator DT5
K.I.T.T. (Knight Rider)
Lamborghini Huracán STO
Masamune
Maverick/Maverick G1/Maverick GXT
McLaren 570S
MR11 (Hot Wheels)
NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro
NASCAR Ford Mustang
NASCAR Toyota Camry
Nemesis
Peregrine TT
Ripper
Ronin/Ronin G1/Ronin GXT
Samus’ Gunship (Nintendo Exclusive)
Tyranno/Tyranno GXT
Werewolf

Hybrid Hitbox

Endo
Esper
Fast and Furious Nissan Skyline
Fast and Furious Pontiac Fiero
Insidio
Jäger 619 RS
Nimbus
R3MX/R3MX GXT
Tygris
Venom
X-Devil
X-Devil MK2

Merc Hitbox

Battle Bus
Merc

Octane Hitbox

007’s Aston Martin DB5
Armadillo (Xbox Exclusive)
Backfire
Bone Shaker
Dingo
Fast 4WD (Hot Wheels)
Fennec
Ford F-150 RLE
Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE
Gizmo
Grog
Harbinger/Harbinger GXT
Hogsticker (Xbox Exclusive)
Jackal
Jurassic Jeep Wrangler
Luigi NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
Marauder
Mario NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
Mudcat/Mudcat G1/Mudcat GXT
Octane
Octane ZSR
Outlaw/Outlaw GXT
Proteus
Road Hog
Road Hog XL
Scarab
Sweet Tooth (PlayStation Exclusive)
Takumi
Takumi RX-T
Triton
The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler
Twinzer
Vulcan
Zippy

Plank Hitbox

‘16 Batmobile
Artemis/Artemis G1/Artemis GXT
Centio
Mantis
Paladin
Sentinel
Twin Mill III

Don’t ignore the Merc as it has several useful qualities for a game of Rocket League.