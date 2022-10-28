Forza Horizon 5 player recreates iconic Need for Speed cover with stunning accuracy

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Need For Speed Underground 2 is regarded as an all-time classic, and fans of the legendary entry will be blown away by this recreation of its iconic cover in Forza Horizon 5.

When it comes down to the all-time great games in racing history, no conversation is complete without the inclusion of the Need For Speed franchise. While the arcade-style racers have had several hit entries, none have become cultural landmarks the way that Underground 2 did.

That game, with its brilliant customization and (at the time) ultra-modern aesthetic, often tops the list of various ‘franchises that need a reboot’ lists across the internet, and for good reason. Not only did it bring all of the classic arcade action that brand is known for, but the revamped visuals

Now, a player of Forza Horizon 5 has recreated the game’s iconic cover with a modern twist.

Forza Horizon 5 player recreates Need For Speed Underground 2 cover

The cover was made using an in-game screenshot from FH5, but was given the full post-production treatment to really sell the effect, complete with title and all.

We’ve embedded the original cover and the recreation below to make it easier to compare and contrast with the remarkable recreation.

Here’s the original:

The original cover of Need For Speed Underground 2

And this is the recreation:

While there are some clear differences, it stands up to the eye test pretty well and some fans under the Reddit post were well fooled.

“Think you forgot to attach the 2nd picture which shows the recreation,” one commenter joked, with another adding that they also tried to scroll in the app to see a second photo.

While the NFSU2 era has long passed us by, it does seem like the franchise is headed into a similar direction with the release of Need For Speed: Unbound, so anyone craving a taste of the colorful racing sim may finally get their wish in December.