How to get Blueprints in Rocket League - Dexerto

Blueprints are a great way for Rocket League players to unlock stuff from the new Season 2 Item Series at their leisure, and stacking them up is easier than you might think.

The Blueprint system was introduced back in the tail end of 2019 as a replacement for Crates, but if you’re new to the game or returning after a while, you might find yourself wondering how to get Blueprints in Rocket League for yourself.

They’re a much more convenient way to unlock new items and content than the previous system, so let’s take a look at how to grab them and what you can do once you actually have some.

How to get Blueprints in Rocket League

The good news is that getting Blueprints is extremely simple: after you play an online match you have a random chance to receive one, just like you did with crates before they were replaced.

Once you have a blueprint, it will automatically go to your inventory. It will also show you exactly what item you can build, and how many Credits it will cost you to do so once revealed.

Revealing what item a Blueprint is for doesn’t cost you anything, and once you know what it contains you can choose to either build the item right away or hold onto the plans and do it whenever you have enough Credits.

How to trade Rocket League Blueprints with other players

If you don’t want the item though, you are able to trade Blueprints with other players on the same platform. So if you’re on PS4, you can only trade with other PS4 players, and so on.

Trading does require two people though, and if you don’t want to wait there is also the option to trade in several of your Blueprints for a chance at an even rarer item.

Rocket League’s Season 2 Item Series has brought a metric ton of brand new Blueprints to the game. One of the highlights being the flashy new Tygris, along with a dozen other items ranging from Rare to Black Market rarity.

Sure, you could just purchase this new stuff in the item shop, but where’s the fun in that? It’s much more rewarding to earn them for free through Blueprints, so be sure to get those games in and earn yourself something nice.