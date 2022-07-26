Rocket League ranks and ranking system explained

Sourav Banik . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Rocket League ranks can be difficult to understand at first. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Rocket League needs no introduction as almost everyone is aware of the vehicle-centric football game. The game can be enjoyed by players of all ages, but you’ll need to work hard to hit the highest Rocket League ranks.

The title offers several game modes, ranks, and a plethora of cars and unlocks. Although game modes and cars are pretty self-explanatory, understanding the ranks and their system can be a tad bit tricky.

If you’re wondering how the ranks work in Rocket League, our handy guide has got everything you need to know.

How many competitive playlists are there in Rocket League?

Once you fire up Rocket League and click on the Competitive option, you’ll come across three playlists – 3v3 Standard, 2v2 Doubles, and 1v1 Duel. Each of these modes has a separate rank for you to unlock and as we mentioned earlier, the system is a bit different from other games.

In order to unlock your rank in the game, you’ll have to play a total of 10 matches in each of these playlists. This means you have to play 30 matches to get yourself ranked in every mode in Rocket League.

There are other modes in the game as well but the ones we mentioned earlier make up the game’s core. Here’s a rundown of all other competitive game modes in Rocket League:

2v2 Hoops

3v3 Dropshot, Snow Day, and Rumble.

With that said, let’s now look at all the ranks the game has to offer.

Psyonix Climbing ranks in Rocket League requires immense practice and skill honing.

All ranks in Rocket League

As we mentioned earlier, you get out of Unranked as soon as you complete 10 matches. After that, you can climb a total of eight ranks in the game. Out of these ranks, seven of them are subdivided into three tiers.

Here’s a rundown of all the ranks available in Rocket League:

Rank Tiers Unranked – Bronze I, II, III Silver I, II, III Gold I, II, III Platinum I, II, III Diamond I, II, III Champion I, II, III Grand Champion I, II, III Supersonic Legend –

Each of these ranks is again subdivided into four divisions – Division I, II, III, and IV. This means if you’re currently ranked Gold I Division II, you need to overcome the next two divisions to get promoted to Gold II.

At first glance, the rank system may seem complicated. However, once you get used to the game and its mechanics, you’ll get a better idea of where your skill level places you and how to improve.

How does MMR in Rocket League work?

Similar to CSGO, the MMR after each match won or lost is hidden from players. However, once you hit Grand Champion in-game, this barrier gets lifted and you’re able to see your hidden MMR.

One aspect that the game differs from CSGO in the rank aspect is that your all-over performance doesn’t affect your MMR. All you need to focus on is winning games as much as possible and achieving greater heights (pun intended for fans of flying cars).

So, there you have it- that’s everything you need to know about ranks and its system in Rocket League. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

