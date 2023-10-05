Best camera settings for NHL 24

For those who want to set up plays with efficiency in NHL 24, here are our recommendations for the best camera settings to make that process a bit easier.

Camera settings are important for virtually every sports video game, as the camera affects how one perceives the movement of both objects and personnel.

The same can be said for NHL 24, and the good news for hockey fans is that there are a number of options to choose from. But what camera settings should you use, if you want to improve your game?

Here are our recommendations for the best camera settings in NHL 24.

Which camera angle should you choose for NHL 24?

Ideally, those who want to play NHL 24 more competitively should use the Overhead camera angle.

The Overhead camera angle positions the camera far up, to the point where one can see a greater extent of the ice. For those who want to set up plays or passes, the Overhead camera angle makes the most amount of sense.

We should note that there are other camera settings to be mindful of. These can be tuned to one’s liking, but make sure to take into account both the Auto Zoom and the Camera Perspective

Auto Zoom will automatically adjust the camera to show the best possible angles. Camera Perspective will adjust the camera view.

Individuals can choose to have the home team always on the up side, or the away team. Or, one can choose to always have this view up.

Now for those who want a more authentic experience that replicates a true NHL broadcast, consider Broadcast, True Broadcast, or True Broadcast Legacy. It won’t be as easy to create plays, but it can be done with practice.

