Best F1 24 Settings guide: Camera, controller, graphics, display, more

Before you can get racing in F1 24, you’ll need the best settings possible to enhance your on-track experience. Here are the camera, controller, graphics, and display settings you should be using in EA’s latest Formula 1 game.

The community is asking plenty of questions about the new F1 game including if Braking Point is returning and what game engine it runs on. However, there’s one bigger question that surfaces every year: What are the best settings to use?

Setting up F1 24 can be complicated as there are so many options to work through. Working it all out yourself is a hassle, which prevents you from focusing on the actual point of the game, the racing.

This comprehensive settings guide will make optimizing your F1 24 experience much more straightforward. Here are all the major settings you’ll want to change before getting on the track.

Best F1 24 camera settings

Here are the best camera settings to use in F1 24 to be as competitive, and make sure your perspective provides as much information as possible. You can only change camera settings while on track, so it’s recommended to load up into Time Trial via F1 World to apply these:

Camera: TV Pod Offset

Field of View: -20 (This can be adjusted for preference)

Offset: Lateral: =12

Offset Horizontal: 0

Offset: Vertical: 0

Angle: -15

Near Clip Plane: 20

Mirror Angle: 0

Camera Shake: 0

Best F1 24 controller settings

These are the best controller settings to use in F1 24 to be competitive, and make racing feel as responsive as possible:

Calibration

Steering Rate: 100%

Steering Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller has stick drift

Steering Linearity: 30

Steering Saturation: 0

Throttle Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller’s right trigger is faulty

Throttle Linearity: 10

Throttle Saturation: 0

Brake Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller’s left trigger is faulty

Brake Linearity: 30

Brake Saturation: 0

Vibration & Force Feedback

Vibration & Force Feedback: On

Vibration & Force Feedback Strength: 100

On Track Effects: 100

Rumble Strip Effects: 100

Off Track Effects: 100

Pit Stop Effects: 50

Wheel Damped: 50

Maximum Wheel Rotation: 280º

Control Scheme

The Control Scheme can be left alone, with F1 24’s default controls being perfectly serviceable regardless of skill level. However, it is still worth experimenting with certain controls like gearing, the Team Radio, and MFD to find the perfect fit for you.

Best F1 24 PC graphics settings

These are the best graphics settings to use in F1 24 to make your game both look good and run well. If these settings don’t quite work for you, try using the in-game Benchmark Mode tool to experiment and fine-tune each option.

General graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 110

Motion Blur Strength: 0

Steering Animation: On

Advanced graphics settings

Detail Preset: Custom

Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Lighting Quality: High

Post Process; High

Shadows: Medium

Particles: High

Crowd: Medium

Mirrors: High

Car and Helmet Reflections: High

Weather Effects: High

Ground Cover: Medium

Trees: Medium

Skidmarks: High

Skidmarks Blending: On

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Texture Streaming: Medium

Variable Rate Shading: On

High Quality Hair: On

NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Video Mode graphics settings

Display Adapter: Your graphics card

Resolution: Your monitor’s max resolution, usually 1920×1080, 2560×1440, or 3840×2160

Display Mode: Fullscreen or Windowed (Fullscreen)

Aspect Ratio: Auto

VSync: Off – This is known to cause input delay when turned on

VSync Interval: Auto

Refresh Rate: Maximum for your monitor, usually 60, 120, 144, or 240Hz

Frame Rate Limit: Off

Output Monitor: Select your main monitor

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Anti-Aliasing: Varies depending on your GPU NVIDIA RTX: Nvidia DLSS AMD: AMD FSR2 Intel: Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) Other: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening

Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality

Anti-Aliasing Sharpness: 90

Frame Generation: On if using RTX 40XX Series GPU

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Best F1 24 On-Screen Display settings

These are the best On-Screen Display settings to give you as much information as possible while racing:

On-Screen Display: On

On-Screen Display (Cockpit View): On

Speedometer Units: Preference

Temperature Units: Preference

Track Map: Full Track Map – Makes it easier to see where other cars are on the track

Delta Time: On

Proximity Arrows: On

Driver Tags: On

Start Lights: On

Virtual Rear View Mirror: Preference – Although useful, it is awkward to position without obscuring your vision

Permanent Session Timer (P/Q): Preference

Always Display Objective Panel: Preference

That’s all for the best settings to use in F1 24. For more Formula 1 guides, check out the game’s full track list, system requirements, and featured teams. You can also find out more about how to play with these guides on crossplay support and this breakdown of whether F1 24 is on Xbox Game Pass.