Best F1 24 Settings guide: Camera, controller, graphics, display, more
Before you can get racing in F1 24, you’ll need the best settings possible to enhance your on-track experience. Here are the camera, controller, graphics, and display settings you should be using in EA’s latest Formula 1 game.
The community is asking plenty of questions about the new F1 game including if Braking Point is returning and what game engine it runs on. However, there’s one bigger question that surfaces every year: What are the best settings to use?
Setting up F1 24 can be complicated as there are so many options to work through. Working it all out yourself is a hassle, which prevents you from focusing on the actual point of the game, the racing.
This comprehensive settings guide will make optimizing your F1 24 experience much more straightforward. Here are all the major settings you’ll want to change before getting on the track.
Contents
- Best F1 24 camera settings
- Best F1 24 controller settings
- Best F1 24 graphics settings
- Best F1 24 On-Screen Display settings
Best F1 24 camera settings
Here are the best camera settings to use in F1 24 to be as competitive, and make sure your perspective provides as much information as possible. You can only change camera settings while on track, so it’s recommended to load up into Time Trial via F1 World to apply these:
- Camera: TV Pod Offset
- Field of View: -20 (This can be adjusted for preference)
- Offset: Lateral: =12
- Offset Horizontal: 0
- Offset: Vertical: 0
- Angle: -15
- Near Clip Plane: 20
- Mirror Angle: 0
- Camera Shake: 0
Best F1 24 controller settings
These are the best controller settings to use in F1 24 to be competitive, and make racing feel as responsive as possible:
Calibration
- Steering Rate: 100%
- Steering Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller has stick drift
- Steering Linearity: 30
- Steering Saturation: 0
- Throttle Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller’s right trigger is faulty
- Throttle Linearity: 10
- Throttle Saturation: 0
- Brake Deadzone: Ideally 0, but slightly higher if your controller’s left trigger is faulty
- Brake Linearity: 30
- Brake Saturation: 0
Vibration & Force Feedback
- Vibration & Force Feedback: On
- Vibration & Force Feedback Strength: 100
- On Track Effects: 100
- Rumble Strip Effects: 100
- Off Track Effects: 100
- Pit Stop Effects: 50
- Wheel Damped: 50
- Maximum Wheel Rotation: 280º
Control Scheme
The Control Scheme can be left alone, with F1 24’s default controls being perfectly serviceable regardless of skill level. However, it is still worth experimenting with certain controls like gearing, the Team Radio, and MFD to find the perfect fit for you.
Best F1 24 PC graphics settings
These are the best graphics settings to use in F1 24 to make your game both look good and run well. If these settings don’t quite work for you, try using the in-game Benchmark Mode tool to experiment and fine-tune each option.
General graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 110
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Steering Animation: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process; High
- Shadows: Medium
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Medium
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: Medium
- Trees: Medium
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Texture Streaming: Medium
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
Video Mode graphics settings
- Display Adapter: Your graphics card
- Resolution: Your monitor’s max resolution, usually 1920×1080, 2560×1440, or 3840×2160
- Display Mode: Fullscreen or Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off – This is known to cause input delay when turned on
- VSync Interval: Auto
- Refresh Rate: Maximum for your monitor, usually 60, 120, 144, or 240Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Off
- Output Monitor: Select your main monitor
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Anti-Aliasing: Varies depending on your GPU
- NVIDIA RTX: Nvidia DLSS
- AMD: AMD FSR2
- Intel: Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS)
- Other: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality
- Anti-Aliasing Sharpness: 90
- Frame Generation: On if using RTX 40XX Series GPU
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
Best F1 24 On-Screen Display settings
These are the best On-Screen Display settings to give you as much information as possible while racing:
- On-Screen Display: On
- On-Screen Display (Cockpit View): On
- Speedometer Units: Preference
- Temperature Units: Preference
- Track Map: Full Track Map – Makes it easier to see where other cars are on the track
- Delta Time: On
- Proximity Arrows: On
- Driver Tags: On
- Start Lights: On
- Virtual Rear View Mirror: Preference – Although useful, it is awkward to position without obscuring your vision
- Permanent Session Timer (P/Q): Preference
- Always Display Objective Panel: Preference
That’s all for the best settings to use in F1 24. For more Formula 1 guides, check out the game’s full track list, system requirements, and featured teams. You can also find out more about how to play with these guides on crossplay support and this breakdown of whether F1 24 is on Xbox Game Pass.