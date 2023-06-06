Diablo 4 best PC settings: High FPS, graphics, visibility, more
The best Diablo 4 settings will give you a huge boost in performance – an area that is incredibly important in both PvE and PvP. So, here are the best low-end and high-end PC settings you should be using.
Finding the best Diablo 4 settings is incredibly important. Not only does it enable you to increase your FPS, but it can also give you a decent boost in the graphics department. While every player will have their own personal preferences depending on specific hardware, the best Diablo 4 settings can greatly elevate your in-game experience.
Whether you’re looking to increase your FPS or just wish to max out the game’s visuals, then adjusting your Diablo 4 graphics can do just that. So, without further ado, here are the best Diablo 4 settings for High FPS, graphics, and visibility.
Contents
- Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for low-end PC
- Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for high-end PC
- How to download Diablo 4 GeForce Game Ready drivers
- How to update AMD graphics drivers
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for low-end PC
If you have a low-end PC and still want to run Diablo 4 without running into any major frame drops, then you’ll want to use the settings outlined below. With these settings, you’ll be able to reduce performance-related problems at the cost of visual fidelity.
Be sure to tweak these settings and tailor them around your specific rig – after all, you might find you can run certain settings on medium or high. However, the below offers a great starting point to maximize your in-game FPS.
Screen
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Your GPU
- Monitor: Your monitor
- Resolution: Default
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: User preference
- Cursor Scale: User preference
- Verticle Scale: Off
- Limit Cutscene FPS: Yes
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: User preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off (Unless needed)
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- NVIDIA DLSS: Off (Performance if using an NVIDIA GPU)
- Frame Generation: On (if available)
- Max Foreground FPS: 120/60
- Max Background FPS: 8
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Low
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: Off
- Soft Shadows: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- SSAO Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: Low
- Water Simulation Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Physics Quality: Low
- Particles Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Geometric Complexity: Low
- Terrain Geometry Detail: Low
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: On
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for high-end PC
PC players using high-end rigs will be able to max out Diablo 4 graphics settings without sacrificing performance. Of course, you may want to reduce some of the Quality settings to help increase visual clarity, which is incredibly important when facing the game’s bosses dueling it out in PvP fights.
Screen
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Your GPU
- Monitor: Your desired monitor
- Resolution: Default
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: User preference
- Cursor Scale: User preference
- Verticle Scale: Off
- Limit Cutscene FPS: Yes
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: User preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off (Unless needed)
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- NVIDIA DLSS: Off (Balanced if using an NVIDIA GPU)
- Frame Generation: On (if available)
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 8
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: Medium
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: On
- Low FX: Off
How to download Diablo 4 GeForce Game Ready drivers
If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you’ll be able to download the new Diablo 4 Game Read Driver, which focuses on boosting performance. In order to download the Diablo 4 Game Ready driver, simply follow the steps outlined below:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Download GeForce Experience by heading over to NVIDIA.com.
- Open GeForce Experience.
- Select the ‘Drivers’ tab.
- Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner.
- If an update is available, then click ‘Download’.
How to update AMD graphics drivers
If you have an AMD GPU, you can use the Radeon Settings to update your drivers. This can also help increase your performance on Diablo 4, so be sure to download the latest drivers.
- Right-click on your desktop.
- Select AMD Radeon Settings.
- Click on the ‘Home’ icon.
- Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left.
- Select ‘check for update’.
So, there you have it, those are the best Diablo 4 settings for low and high-end hardware. Be sure to play around with the settings to see which options work best for your rig.
Once you’ve boosted your in-game performance, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.
Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4