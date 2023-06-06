Diablo 4 best PC settings: High FPS, graphics, visibility, more

The best Diablo 4 settings will give you a huge boost in performance – an area that is incredibly important in both PvE and PvP. So, here are the best low-end and high-end PC settings you should be using.

Finding the best Diablo 4 settings is incredibly important. Not only does it enable you to increase your FPS, but it can also give you a decent boost in the graphics department. While every player will have their own personal preferences depending on specific hardware, the best Diablo 4 settings can greatly elevate your in-game experience.

Whether you’re looking to increase your FPS or just wish to max out the game’s visuals, then adjusting your Diablo 4 graphics can do just that. So, without further ado, here are the best Diablo 4 settings for High FPS, graphics, and visibility.

Contents

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for low-end PC

Blizzard The best low-end Diablo 4 PC settings lower the graphical quality.

If you have a low-end PC and still want to run Diablo 4 without running into any major frame drops, then you’ll want to use the settings outlined below. With these settings, you’ll be able to reduce performance-related problems at the cost of visual fidelity.

Be sure to tweak these settings and tailor them around your specific rig – after all, you might find you can run certain settings on medium or high. However, the below offers a great starting point to maximize your in-game FPS.

Screen

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: Your GPU

Your GPU Monitor: Your monitor

Your monitor Resolution: Default

Default Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: User preference

User preference Cursor Scale: User preference

User preference Verticle Scale: Off

Off Limit Cutscene FPS: Yes

Yes Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: User preference

User preference Color Blind Filter: Off (Unless needed)

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% NVIDIA DLSS: Off (Performance if using an NVIDIA GPU)

Off (Performance if using an NVIDIA GPU) Frame Generation: On (if available)

On (if available) Max Foreground FPS: 120/60

120/60 Max Background FPS: 8

8 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Low

Low Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: Off

Off Soft Shadows: Off

Off Shader Quality: Low

Low SSAO Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality: Low

Low Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Physics Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Geometric Complexity: Low

Low Terrain Geometry Detail: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: On

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for high-end PC

Blizzard The best high-end Diablo 4 PC settings greatly enhance the visuals.

PC players using high-end rigs will be able to max out Diablo 4 graphics settings without sacrificing performance. Of course, you may want to reduce some of the Quality settings to help increase visual clarity, which is incredibly important when facing the game’s bosses dueling it out in PvP fights.

Screen

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: Your GPU

Your GPU Monitor: Your desired monitor

Your desired monitor Resolution: Default

Default Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: User preference

User preference Cursor Scale: User preference

User preference Verticle Scale: Off

Off Limit Cutscene FPS: Yes

Yes Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: User preference

User preference Color Blind Filter: Off (Unless needed)

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% NVIDIA DLSS: Off (Balanced if using an NVIDIA GPU)

Off (Balanced if using an NVIDIA GPU) Frame Generation: On (if available)

On (if available) Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 8

8 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: Medium

Medium Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: On

On Low FX: Off

How to download Diablo 4 GeForce Game Ready drivers

Blizzard Downloading the Diablo 4 GeForce Game Ready driver is very simple.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you’ll be able to download the new Diablo 4 Game Read Driver, which focuses on boosting performance. In order to download the Diablo 4 Game Ready driver, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Download GeForce Experience by heading over to NVIDIA.com.

Open GeForce Experience.

Select the ‘Drivers’ tab.

Click ‘check for updates’ in the upper right corner.

If an update is available, then click ‘Download’.

Blizzard Downloading the latest drivers can help increase your performance in Diablo 4

If you have an AMD GPU, you can use the Radeon Settings to update your drivers. This can also help increase your performance on Diablo 4, so be sure to download the latest drivers.

Right-click on your desktop.

Select AMD Radeon Settings.

Click on the ‘Home’ icon.

Click ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left.

Select ‘check for update’.

So, there you have it, those are the best Diablo 4 settings for low and high-end hardware. Be sure to play around with the settings to see which options work best for your rig.

Once you’ve boosted your in-game performance, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

