How to Air Roll in Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe allows you to perform countless trick moves on mobile, and pulling off an air roll is arguably one of the most satisfying. Our guide will show you how to execute this move to perfection without losing control of your vehicle after landing.

Developed by Psyonic and released in November 2021, Rocket League Sideswipe has turned into a sensation incredibly quickly. Bringing the authentic experience of Rocket League’s moto-madness combined with the adrenaline rush of football to mobile devices has been a stellar move by the developers.

Having said that, pulling off specific moves and skills in the game does not only help you win the match, but also shows off your capabilities to in-game rivals. For this reason, performing an air roll in Sideswipe can leave a lasting impression on your opponent – resulting in a comfortable victory for you or your team.

Advertisement

With that being said, let’s dive in and check out how you can perform an air roll without facing any obstacles in the game.

Contents

What is an air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe?

An air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe is a skill move that allows you to twist and turn your car while in mid-air. It’s not only flashy, either, as there are certain mechanical benefits of pulling off an air roll: You can use this move to soar across the pitch, allowing yourself to better manage your car’s boost capabilities to get back in case a counter-attack breaks.

Apart from that, air rolls are extremely efficient defensive moves as well. Be it to block an opponent’s shot or to take the ball out of someone’s path, perfect air rolls are a delight to watch on the pitch.

Advertisement

How to do an air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe

To do an air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe, the most important thing is to ensure that you do not end up losing control of your vehicle after landing on the pitch.

Read More: Rocket League codes

To ensure this doesn’t happen, we’ve outlined series of simple steps that will allow you to perform this seemingly difficult task with the utmost ease:

Press the upward directional movement key when your vehicle is on the move.

when your vehicle is on the move. While your car’s speed increases, you’ll have to continuously press the Boost button to lift your vehicle in the air.

to lift your vehicle in the air. Once your car is airborne, you’ll have to double-tap the analog joystick to perform a successful air roll.

to perform a successful air roll. However, you should note that you have to keep control of the analog movement joystick if you don’t wish to lose control of your vehicle.

With these steps in mind, you’ll be well on your way to successfully executing an air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about how to air roll in Rocket League Sideswipe.

Advertisement

For more Rocket League tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

Rocket League Season 6 | Best Rocket League hitboxes | 7 best cars in Rocket League | Rocket League Alpha Boost