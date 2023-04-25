Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe codes (April 2023): Free Tickets, Diamonds & more
My Hello Kitty Cafe is a delightful experience for gamers who like baking
My Hello Kitty Cafe is a wonderful experience for Hello Kitty fans, allowing them to decorate their own cafe and create delicious treats. However, you’ll need tickets and diamonds to unlock additional cafe décor if you want to make it more popular. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in April 2023.
Hello Kitty is a worldwide sensation that every child of the ’90s era encountered at least once, whether through toys, merchandising, or television. Visit Roblox and play the My Hello Kitty Cafe experience to relive those childhood days.
Buying a café or bakery will provide you the opportunity to personalize the space to your tastes. The goal of the game is to build your café into the most visited location in Hello Kitty world.
As an added bonus, you may create and sell tasty delicacies to your clients. The realism of Roblox games like Factory Simulator and Strongman Simulator is comparable to that of their real-world counterparts.
However, in order to rise in popularity, players will need tickets to acquire access to a wide variety of attractive new decorations and recipes. The process of acquiring these tickets might be time-consuming, but there are codes that can get you those for free.
Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe in April 2023.
Contents
- Working Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in April 2023
- Expired Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in April 2023
- How to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in Roblox
Working Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of working My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes:
|Code
|Items
|600KHAPPYDAY
|3 Gacha Tickets
|HAPPYGIFT
|200 Million Visits Photo
|500KSMILES
|Pompompurin Ceiling Light
|M1HK1CC1ATS
|Gacha Ticket
|LIKEKITTYHL2
|3 Gacha Tickets
|LIKEKITTYXR2
|3 Gacha Tickets
|SMALLGIFT
|100 Million Visits Photo
|LIKEKITTYXK2
|Pompompurin Mascot
|thankyou
|300 Gems
|LIKEKITTYFD2
|3 Gacha Tickets
|LIKEKITTYKD2
|3 Gacha Tickets
|LIKEKITTYDD2
|Artistic Waffle decoration
|LIKEKITTYQD2
|Pompompurin Photo decoration
|LIKEKITTYCD2
|Gacha Ticket
|LIKEKITTYGD2
|3 Gacha Tickets
|LIKEKITTYED2
|300 Diamonds
|LIKEKITTYAD2
|Sunflower
|LIKEKITTYBD2
|100 Diamonds
Expired Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of expired My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes:
|Code
|Items
|bebalnakret
|Gacha Ticket
|HACMUSETTER
|Gacha Ticket
|PRA3NDKB1UNNY
|Gacha Ticket
|R6P8GM5KH2KC
|Free Reward
|PDABP62
|Gacha Ticket
|cctxbp
|5 Gacha Tickets
How to redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes in Roblox
To redeem a working code from the list above in My Hello Kitty Cafe in Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Locate the Gear button on the top right side of your screen and click on it.
- Press the Code tab on the left side of the window.
- Once there, enter a working code in the box from the list above.
- Press the Confirm button to redeem the code.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.
Popular among players, Roblox’s My Hello Kitty Cafe codes grant access to an array of resources that are useful for becoming the top cafe owner in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
But there you have it – everything you need to know about My Hello Kitty Cafe codes in Roblox for April 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
