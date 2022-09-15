Roblox Factory Simulator codes (September 2022): Free boosts, spins & more

Using Robox Factory Simulator codes is a great way to unlock some free rewards in this industrial-themed Roblox world. Here are all the codes in the game, from active to expired.

As a Roblox world, Robox Factory Simulator features promo codes that allow you to unlock free cash, advanced crates, as well as other in-game rewards. If you’re keen to get your Roblox factory up and running quickly, these codes will give you a boost and help you reach the top of the line.

Below we’ve included all the active Robox Factory Simulator codes, as well as all the expired promo codes in the game – just in case these get reactivated anytime soon.

Updated September 15, 2022, to add new codes.

Roblox / Team Crystal! Ever wanted to run a factory in Roblox? These promo codes will help.

Robox Factory Simulator promo codes (September 2022)

Here are all the currently working promo codes:

Code Reward TheCarbonMeister 2 Advanced Crates Stanscode 2 Advanced Crates

How to redeem codes

In order to redeem the above codes, you’ll need to ensure that you follow this list of short steps:

Load into Factory Simulator in Roblox by pressing the green launch button.

Open the shop menu in ‘Settings’.

Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.

Type in your desired code.

Press ‘Redeem’ to activate the code.

That’s it — you should now be able to use your free content in-game whenever you’d like.

Roblox / Team Crystal! Factory Simulator codes in Roblox will help your production line along.

All expired codes

Below, we’ve included all the currently expired codes. Remember, some may be reactivated at times, so it’s worth trying them – you never know.

Code Reward TYSMFOR100KLIKES!!! Two Advanced Crates greetingsmychildren 3,000 Cash October 3,870 Cash TwitterCode2021! – THANKYOUFORPLAYING! – Sub2Cikesha – Firesam – Kingkade – Goatguy – FSTHANKYOU!! – TEAMGGS!! –

What are codes used for in Robox Factory Simulator?

Promo codes exist in most Roblox worlds, but in Factory Simulator they are used to unlock in-game currency and special loot boxes called Advanced Crate. This allows you to have more money and materials than you normally would, helping your factory grow quicker than it would without the help.

Be sure to check back regularly if you’ve decided to become a committed factory owner in Roblox. New codes are periodically released by the developers and you never know what nice (and free) rewards could be coming your way.

So, there you have it – all of the current Factory Simulator codes you can use in Roblox. For more Roblox-related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

