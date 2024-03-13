Car Factory Tycoon codes (March 2024): Free Cash & Gems

Get amazing rewards like cash and gems to set up the largest automobile empire with our Car Factory Tycoon codes. Here are all the codes you can redeem for March 2024.

Roblox Car Factory Tycoon is a fun business simulator where you have to manufacture and sell cars for money. In this game by ‘Play! Car Factory’, your objective is to enhance your factory to level up your production. To help you get the right tools to improve your factories, we created a list of new Car Factory Tycoon codes that offer free gems and cash.

While you’re here, make sure you check out Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes for more Roblox freebies.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Roblox / Play! Car Factory Purchase classic cars with hilarious renames

Working Car Factory Tycoon codes (March 2024)

Here are all the working codes for March 2024:

150KLIKES – Free 75k Cash, 150 Gems

– Free 75k Cash, 150 Gems FREE CAR – Free Cord Rustand 1967 Car

– Free Cord Rustand 1967 Car 125KLIKES – Free 150k Cash, 225 Gems

– Free 150k Cash, 225 Gems ThanksFor10K – Free 37,500 Cash, 85 Gems

How to use codes?

Follow these simple steps to use codes in the game:

Go to the official Car Factory Tycoon page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

button on the left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the box.

Click ‘Claim!’ to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as mentioned above. Moreover, the Roblox codes expire after a certain period so use them as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Roblox / Play! Car Factory Tap on the Codes button above Settings

List of expired codes

100KLIKES – Free 150 Gems, 75k Cash

– Free 150 Gems, 75k Cash 60KLIKES – Free 125 Gems, 75k Cash

– Free 125 Gems, 75k Cash 30KLIKES – Free 100 Gems, 50k Cash

– Free 100 Gems, 50k Cash 10KLIKES – Free 100 Gems, 50k Cash

– Free 100 Gems, 50k Cash 5KLIKES – Free 125 Gems, 25k Cash

– Free 125 Gems, 25k Cash BlueBird – Free cash

– Free cash Release – Free cash

What are Car Factory Tycoon codes?

Codes offer free rewards like cash and gems necessary to improve your factory. New codes are often released to celebrate milestones so make sure you check back weekly. Alternatively, you can follow the developer’s Twitter account and join their Discord server for news and updates on the game.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Car Factory Tycoon codes for March 2024.

Article continues after ad

Anime Lost Simulator codes | Idle Heros Codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Pls Donate codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Titan Warfare codes