Ranking the worst feuds in Selling Sunset history

There have been endless feuds between real estate agents on Selling Sunset since the first season. These were the worst.

Between Seasons 1 and 7 of Selling Sunset on Netflix, there have been several feuds between cast members.

Now that we know Season 8 is on its way, there’s a high probability viewers will witness even more dramatic disputes.

Here’s a ranking of the messiest feuds that have gone down in Selling Sunset history… So far.

Article continues after ad

Marie-Lou Nurk vs Chrishell Stause

Marie-Lou Nurk and Chrishell Stause feuded over romantic feelings.

Marie-Lou Nurk accused Chrishell Stause of having lingering feelings for Jason Oppenheim while MaryLou was dating him.

Chrishell was so offended that she stormed off in the middle of their lunch meeting. She said she was “losing brain cells” being there.

Article continues after ad

Jason Oppenheim vs Brett Oppenheim

NETFLIX Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim feuded over property plans.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim might be twin brothers who run the Oppenheim Group together, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune from getting into arguments of their own.

Brett went off on Jason for a decision to develop a second office in Los Angeles with over-the-top construction plans.

Article continues after ad

Emma Hernan vs Christine Quinn

Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn feuded over an accusation.

Emma Hernan accused Christine Quinn of bribing a client with $5,000. It was so dramatic that Christine ended up parting ways with Selling Sunset and the Oppenheim Group in April 2022.

Christine didn’t even show up for the Season 5 reunion to hash things out. She’s since moved on to focus on other business ventures.

Article continues after ad

Davina Potratz vs Chrishell Stause

Davina Potratz and Chrishell Stause argued at Christine’s wedding.

When Chrishell was going through her divorce with Justin Hartley, Davina Potratz said a few harsh words that didn’t rub Chrishell the right way.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It all went down at Christine’s wedding and Chrishell ended up dipping out early. She was offended deeply by Davina’s cold-hearted judgment.

Amanza Smith vs Chrishell Stause

NETFLIX Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith feuded in Cabo.

When Chrishell didn’t show up to the Oppenheim Group dinner during a Cabo trip, Amanza Smith became furious.

She left a cringeworthy video message for Chrishell trying to guilt trip her into showing up – even though Chrishell was simply trying to protect her mental health.

Chelsea Lazkani vs Bre Tiesi

Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi feuded about Nick Cannon.

Chelsea Lazkani has been super open about her distaste for Bre Tiesi’s open relationship with Nick Cannon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chelsea’s opinions have gotten her in a lot of trouble with Bre, though. Even though she’s tried to apologize to Bre for saying negative things, Bre refuses to create a friendship.

Nicole Young vs Chrishell Stause

NETFLIX Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause feuded over multiple rumors.

The feud between Nicole Young and Chrishell got out of hand. Nicole accused Chrishell of handling a business deal inappropriately.

Chrishell then accused Nicole of getting plastic surgery and dabbling with illegal substances. Nicole quickly went for a drug panel to prove Chrishell wrong.

Article continues after ad

Christine Quinn vs Chrishell Stause

Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause started feuding in Season 1.

When Christine Quinn and Chrishell were feuding during earlier seasons of Selling Sunset, it brought a huge amount of drama to the show.

Article continues after ad

Chrishell claims that Christine planted false stories about her divorce from Justin. It got so bad that Chrishell had to threaten legal action against Christine.

To make matters worse? Starting in Season 1, Selling Sunset fans were witnesses to Christine relentlessly bullying Chrishell.