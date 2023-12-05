Selling Sunset fans are split after Bre Tiesi claims Nick Cannon doesn’t pay any child support

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon share a child, but she claims he doesn’t pay child support. Here’s what fans are saying.

Ever since Bre Tiesi joined the cast of Selling Sunset, loads of questions about her open relationship with Nick Cannon have flooded in from fans of the show.

In fact, a handful of Reddit threads have even been created just to discuss this piping hot topic of conversation.

As of now, viewers are split when it comes to their opinions of Bre’s financial situation since she claims that Nick doesn’t pay child support.

Viewers split on child support between Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon

A Reddit thread was recently launched as a deep dive into Bre’s financial situation.

The person who started the thread wrote, “[Bre’s] indicated she doesn’t ask, but given how Nick clearly supports all of his baby mamas paying for homes, cars (he bought her a $300K Lambo) education, medical and other expenses she’s obviously making out well with this arrangement.”

Someone else responded by saying, “I thought it was known that Nick doesn’t pay child support.”

In a completely separate thread, another fan wrote, “I think it would be way more ‘boss b***h’ if she told Nick she will see him in court and demand the child support he owes her and that she deserves. I would love to see it.”

Someone else chimed in to say, “Nick Cannon was upfront that he plans to be an absentee father, and he probably cuts her a healthy child support cheque. For someone who wants to be a single mother anyway, this could be an ideal setup.”

Fans of Selling Sunset can only take Bre at her word when she says Nick doesn’t offer any child support.

During an episode of the show, she outright declared that she doesn’t depend on Nick for financial resources or help. She said, “Nick is NOT my sugar daddy.”

Her statement was easy for fans to believe based on her work ethic and dedication at the Oppenheim Group.

Some fans believe she’s well within her rights to demand child support from Nick. Others believe Nick’s most likely already offering her financial help in a low-key manner outside of a court-mandated process.

Others don’t even think Bre needs financial support from Nick at all since she’s such a diligent and ambitious woman.

These opinions from fans will likely remain varied forever. The general public will never see eye to eye about things of this nature — especially regarding love and money.