It’s official: Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim still has feelings for Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship has been over since 2021, but it looks like he still has unresolved feelings.

The relationship between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause ended after five months of dating. They broke it off in December 2021.

The former couple met on the set of Selling Sunset, where Jason hired Chrishell to work at his brokerage as a real estate agent.

Their reasons for breaking up had nothing to do with their love for each other. It simply came down to the fact that she wanted to have kids while he didn’t. Even though Chrishell is now married to someone else, the truth about his feelings for her has just been revealed.

Jason Oppenheim still loves Chrishell Stause… officially

NETFLIX Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in 2021.

Whenever cast members on Selling Sunset would discuss the topic of Jason‘s lingering feelings for Chrishell, it was easy for him to dismiss them without engaging.

At the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion, though, it became impossible for him to continue telling people his feelings weren’t there.

While hooked up to a lie detector, he was asked if he still loved Chrishell. He tried to claim that he didn’t still have feelings for her, but the polygraph revealed he was lying.

Lie detector tests aren’t always perfectly accurate, but the Jason‘s lingering feelings for Chrishell have been thought of as a huge deal since their breakup.

His connection to Chrishell posed an issue when he got into a relationship with a model named Marie-Lou Nurk. Their romance lasted for 10 months until May 2023 when they decided to call it quits.

On Selling Sunset, cast members have openly shared their opinions about Jason’s love for Chrishell. Mary-Lou even confronted Chrishell about unresolved feelings between Chrishell and Jason.

Although viewers now have a clearer answer about where Jason‘s feelings for Chrishell stand, the reality is that Chrishell is officially married to someone else. She tied the knot with a musician named G Flip in May 2023.