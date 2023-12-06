Selling Sunset: What is Emma Hernan’s net worth?

Emma Hernan joined the cast of Selling Sunset during Season 4. Where does her net worth stand today?

All of the real estate agents who work at The Oppenheim Group are dedicated to selling luxury real estate across the Southern California area.

Emma Hernan is no stranger to total opulence based on some of the mansions she’s listed and sold with the company.

There’s a lot to say about her impressive career. Here’s what you should know about Emma’s finances and her current net worth status.

Article continues after ad

Emma Hernan has a net worth of $3 million

According to Prestige, Emma currently has a net worth of $3 million. There are only three people who currently work at the Oppenheim Group with net worths larger than hers.

Article continues after ad

For starters, Chrishell Stause has a net worth of $6 million. Her soap opera fame is one of the reasons why.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim each have net worths of $50 million, making them the wealthiest people in their office. Since they’re the ones who launched The Oppenheim Group in the first place, this tracks.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The only other former Selling Sunset cast member with a bigger net worth than Emma is Vanessa Villela with $5 million.

Similar to Chrishell, Vanessa also has soap opera fame under her belt. Since she’s no longer part of the show, Emma falls into fourth place regarding net worth rankings.

Article continues after ad

Emma was able to accrue a $3 million net worth because of her success as a real estate agent, her time as a reality TV star, and her entrepreneurial pursuits.

Article continues after ad

Emma is the CEO of a vegan food company called Emma-Leigh & Co. She promotes the food company and the plant-based empanadas she sells in various episodes of Selling Sunset.

Emma is also an angel investor, an individual willing to invest their own money into start-ups that are still in the early stages of development.

Since Emma is a fan favorite on Selling Sunset, it’s unlikely she’ll be leaving the show anytime soon. Her net worth only stands to continue growing.

Article continues after ad