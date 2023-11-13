Selling Sunset: What is Chelsea Lazkani’s net worth?

How much money do the real estate agents of Selling Sunset actually have in terms of their net worths? Here’s a breakdown of Chelsea Lazkani’s wealth.

Ever since Chelsea Lazkani joined the cast of Selling Sunset, the show seemingly grew far more interesting.

She’s open and honest about all of her opinions, which occasionally leads to some major drama between herself and other cast members. Who could forget about the feud between Chelsea and Bre Tiesi, for example?

Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into Chelsea‘s net worth based on her career as a real estate agent and reality TV star.

Chelsea Lazkani has a net worth of $500,000

Having a net worth that falls at around half a million dollars is impressive. According to Grazia, Chelsea‘s net worth is reported to be about $500,000.

Money talk is something Chelsea is totally comfortable with based on the conversations we’ve seen her initiate in episodes of Selling Sunset.

At one point, she spoke up about a massive listing she had when she said, “I have a $22 million listing that I’ve been working on for the past few months. Me and Jason are stoked. I’m showing my client a $27 million house tomorrow in Hidden Hills. Work, work, work, work, work.”

Chelsea isn’t selling tiny cottages or cabins that don’t offer huge payouts, either. She’s dealing with mansions and estates in the Los Angeles area that cover acres of land.

Many of the beachside properties she lists have price points that stretch beyond the realm of “average.”

Chelsea has bonded with her Selling Sunset co-stars since getting started, which means she likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Her friendship with Emma Hernan is a charming connection viewers can stay up to date on as a hot topic that goes beyond Chelsea’s finances.