Selling Sunset fans wouldn’t hire the Oppenheim Group in their house hunt

Fans of Selling Sunset admit they enjoy watching the show, but claim they wouldn’t actually hire anyone from the Oppenheim Group in real life.

Watching episodes of Selling Sunset gives viewers a glimpse into the world of luxury real estate in Southern California.

Real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are constantly handling million-dollar listings, going on breathtaking mansion tours, and dealing with endless behind-the-scenes drama.

Would fans of the show ever willingly hire a real estate agent from the Oppenheim Group in their own personal house hunt? Hilariously, most fans are saying they absolutely wouldn’t.

Selling Sunset fans aren’t interested in hiring Oppenheim Group real estate agents

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss whether or not real homebuyers have hired (or would be willing to hire) Oppenheim Group agents.

One user wrote, “Not just the drama, but overall, they seem so incredibly unprofessional! Doing shots at brokers opens, being kind of unimaginative and one–note in their commentary about the homes they are selling, dressing like no one else in the real world dresses.”

Someone else added, “Lol, no. Most of the ‘agents’ show they are incompetent and don’t work that often. Whenever they walk around a house and say nothing professional, just ‘Oh my goshhhh I love this,’ it makes me cringe because they don’t even try to pretend they know anything.”

A third user chimed into the conversation to say, “Not even if i did have the money the homes go for. The sleaze and drama to me (while I know is polished for TV) would make me believe they don’t care about their client.”

The only Redditors who seem interested in hiring Oppenheim Group real estate agents are fans who were interested in meeting the reality TV stars in real life based on self-proclaimed nosiness and curiosity.

Selling Sunset episodes reveal that these agents aren’t struggling to track down clientele. Odds are, they’ll continue doing just fine without waiting on fans of the show to hire them.