Selling Sunset viewers call Marie-Lou Nurk a “clown” over Chrishell Stause confrontation
marie-lou
Social media users are banding together in annoyance at Marie-Lou Nurk’s treatment of Chrishell Stause.
Marie-Lou Nurk‘s reputation is on the chopping block among some of the most devoted Selling Sunset viewers and fans.
She was considered a likable part-time cast member whenever she briefly snagged screen time while she was in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim.
Ever since the Selling Sunset Season 7 finale premiered on Netflix, however, the consensus about Marie-Lou has started to shift.
Why Selling Sunset fans are calling Marie-Lou Nurk a “clown”
A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Marie-Lou and her treatment of Chrishell Stause during the reunion.
The thread starts with an explosive headline: “Marie-Lou looked like such a clown during her confrontation with Chrishell.”
The user goes on to say they were annoyed by Marie-Lou’s attitude surrounding Instagram interactions. It was a big deal to Marie-Lou that she followed Chrishell on Instagram – and she wasn’t happy when the favor wasn’t reciprocated.
She tried to label Chrishell as a “mean girl” since Chrishell didn’t follow her back quickly enough. After that, Marie-Lou turned to Jason for support in coming up with examples of Chrishell’s “mean girl” personality traits.
The Redditor finished their rant by calling Marie-Lou immature and naïve. They also noted that Marie-Lou never stood a chance trying to face off against someone like Chrishell.
Another Redditor chimed into the conversation to say: “My favorite part was when she accused Chrishell of not being friendly, to which the editors showed a montage of Chrishell greeting her at various events.”
A third person wrote: “I feel like Marie-Lou is insecure because she can see Jason has unresolved feelings for Chrishell, which is so obvious.”
If Marie-Lou and Jason decide to reconcile, there’s a chance Selling Sunset viewers will be able to change their perspective on the model. For now, this is where things stand.