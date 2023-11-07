Emma Hernan slams Nicole Young in epic response to “social climber” barb

Nicole Young tried to pin a “social climber” label on Emma Hernan at Chelsea Lazkani’s birthday party, but it didn’t blow over well.

Ever since Emma Hernan joined the cast of Selling Sunset, one thing has been abundantly clear: She’s all about her business.

She works as a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, but she also launched her own food company selling vegan food items to health-conscious consumers.

During Season 7 of the show, Nicole Young tried to call her out for being a "social climber." Things got messy, and

A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

Emma Hernan’s clapback to Nicole Young was epic

Emma had a lot to say for herself in response. These are the details.

Everything went south between Emma and Nicole while they were celebrating Chelsea Lazkani‘s 30th birthday in masquerade ball attire.

Chelsea let it slip to Emma that Nicole had previously called her a social climber – and Emma wasn’t pleased to hear that at all.

She responded to the unfortunate nickname by saying, “Is that a joke? Of all the things you could call me… ‘Social climber?’ Tell me I dress like a hoe. I’ll take it. But a social climber? I built my own stairs. Thank you, Nicole.”

She then approached Nicole to directly ask, “Do you know what a social climber is?”

Nicole coolly replied, “Someone who attaches themselves to someone who has a greater status, so they can gain a greater status. Your victim friend who can do no wrong… You guys are trying to get everyone against me.”

Emma ended the argument by saying, “You’re always pretty miserable. If there’s a stick up your a**, you should switch it out. We’re at a sex party. I’ll donate my sex toy to you. You need it.”

Keep in mind that

A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

Nicole is a newer member of the Selling Sunset cast as of Season 6. Despite how fresh she is on the scene, she's already been involved in disputes with other cast members including Chrishell Stause.

Emma, on the other hand, has been part of the cast since Season 4. The only real drama she faced before Nicole came along was with Christine Quinn, who is no longer part of the show.