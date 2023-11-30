Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani claps back at fan for criticizing her boob job

Chelsea Lazkani has never been in denial about her boob job, and she recently just stood up for herself against a troll’s criticism.

Out of all the real estate agents on Selling Sunset, Chelsea Lazkani is one who openly speaks her mind. She doesn’t shy away from keeping it real – and her realness has gotten her into trouble a handful of times.

Who could forget her ongoing feud with Bre Tiesi about Bre‘s open relationship with Nick Cannon?

Right now, Chelsea is keen on standing up for herself when it comes to her breast implants. She even clapped back against a fan! Here’s what happened.

Chelsea Lazkani defends her boob job

Chelsea posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself in the kitchen going over a recipe for the Thanksgiving holiday season.

In the clip, she’s seen handling potatoes, raw bacon, onions, vegetable oil, salt, butter, and more. She wore a skintight white dress with thin straps over both shoulders.

The formfitting dress put her slim physique on display. It also revealed tons of cleavage. Someone in the comment section left a nasty remark calling her boob job “rippling.”

Chelsea responded by saying, “Kinda what happens after breastfeeding 2 kids exclusively for 4 years babes.”

As a reminder, Chelsea shares two young children with her husband, Jeff Lazkani. Her son is named Maddox Ali Lavon and her daughter is named Amelia Iman. They’re aged three and four.

Chelsea admitted that she and Jeff met and fell in love with each other using a popular dating app – Tinder. It appears everything worked out for them because they’re now married with a family to take care of.

Instagram Chelsea Lazkani’s Instagram comment.

Chelsea‘s life at home and her success at work with the Oppenheim Group are likely a couple of the reasons why she maintains such a high level of confidence when dealing with negative commentary from the general public.

Despite any of the trolls leaving comments on her page, Chelsea continues to share video content giving fans a peek into what her true personality is like.